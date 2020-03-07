How to Watch Baylor vs West Virginia Online Without Cable

Fourth-ranked Baylor travels to Morgantown, W.V. to take on Big 12 rival West Virginia in their regular-season conference finale on Saturday.

Baylor vs West Virginia Preview:

The fourth-ranked Baylor Bears (26-3, 15-2 in the Big 12) enter Saturday’s Big 12 regular-season finale with a shot to win their first conference title.

They’ll need to take care of business against their conference foe West Virginia (20-10, 8-9 in the Big 12) and hope for Texas Tech to pull a major upset over Kansas, in order for them to share the regular-season crown with the Jayhawks.

Baylor is coming off a dramatic 71-68 overtime victory over Texas Tech on Monday.

Senior guard Devonte Bandoo hit a three-pointer from NBA range to send the game to OT and finished with a game-high 18 points.

“I was told not to shoot it, but there was a lot of space,” Bandoo said. “I was like, ‘All right, you’re going to sag off me this much, I’m going to let it fly,’ and the ball went in. When I let it go, I knew it was going in. It was a big shot.”

Sophomore guard Jared Butler scored 17 points and sealed the win for the Bears with a big steal and two free throws with 11.6 remaining in OT.

“These games right here are what makes a national champion,” Butler said. “We had to battle, went into overtime, shots aren’t falling. Sometimes, we just need to focus on the games we’re playing and executing now so that we can execute later.”

West Virginia comes into Saturday’s tilt with the Jayhawks fresh off a 77-71 win at Iowa State on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers survived a second-half drought that saw them go 7-of-25 from the field to pick up their first victory on the road since Jan. 6. WVU has been struggling towards the finish line in the Big 12 regular-season, dropping six of their last eight games.

Coming into the Big 12 regular-season finale, West Virginia is sitting in the fifth spot for the upcoming conference tournament, but that position could be altered by Saturday’s results.

If Baylor ends up with the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament, they would open up with a quarterfinal round matchup against the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup.

The Big 12 tourney gets underway from Kansas City on Wednesday with two first-round games followed by a full slate of quarterfinals on Thursday.

