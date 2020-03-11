How to Watch Big East Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

With top seeds Creighton and Villanova leading the way, the Big East Tournament tips off from Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be televised on Fox Sports 1, and the championship will be on Fox. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every Big East Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Big East Tournament Schedule

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Wed, Mar 11 Georgetown vs St John’s 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Wed, Mar 11 Xavier vs DePaul 9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Creighton vs GTWN/SJU Noon Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Providence vs Butler 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Villanova vs XAV/DEP 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Seton Hall vs Marquette 9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Semifinal 1 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Semifinal 2 9 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Championship 6:30 p.m. Fox FuboTV

2020 Big East Preview

The Big East could be one of the largest contributors to the pool of NCAA Tournament teams, so the conference tournament is a good place to get acquainted with some teams who can make some noise when March Madness roll around.

Creighton enters as the top seed in the Big East, holding the tiebreaker over Villanova. Both programs finished the season with a 13-5 conference record and 24-7 overall record. The Bluejays have never won a conference tournament.

Villanova has the championship pedigree, having won the last three Big East Tournaments inside of Madison Square Garden.

“I really believe playing in Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the history of the Big East Conference and the history of that tournament, I believe there is the same effect,” Wright said. “It’s so big, and I don’t know if any conference tournament has that, where you’re on Broadway, you’re in the mecca, you’re in the Garden, the world’s greatest arena. It affects you, and it’s an experience as a basketball player that you never forget.”

Creighton will see the winner of Georgetown and St. John’s. Villanova will get either Xavier or DePaul. Here are the full odds for the tournament.

Creighton +300

+300 Villanova +350

+350 Seton Hall +350

+350 Butler +700

+700 Marquette +700

+700 Providence +700

+700 St . John’s +1800

. +1800 Xavier +2000

+2000 Georgetown +10000

+10000 DePaul +10000

Much of the talk when it comes to conference tournaments has been about COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. Some league’s have decided to play without fans, or not at all. However, the Big East said they were moving forward with their plans in New York.

“The Big East Conference is moving forward with our plans to conduct the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden as scheduled on March 11-14. We have maintained a direct line of communication with the New York City Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management, who are not recommending the cancellation of large gatherings in New York City at this time. We will remain in close communication with our contacts in both units and at Madison Square Garden, the NCAA, professional leagues, other conferences and medical experts in the coming days and will provide updates as circumstances warrant.

The priority of the Big East and our member schools is the health and safety of our student-athletes, administrators, coaches, event personnel and spectators who attend Big East events. We encourage those attending the games to closely follow the CDC and New York City Department of Health hygiene and prevention recommendations relating to COVID-19. “