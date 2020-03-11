How to Watch Big Ten Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The first round, second round and quarterfinals will be televised on the Big Ten Network, while the semis and championship will be on CBS. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every Big Ten Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Wed, Mar 11 Minnesota vs Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Wed, Mar 11 Indiana vs Nebraska 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Rutgers vs Michigan Noon Big Ten Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Iowa vs Minn/NW 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Ohio State vs Purdue 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Penn State vs Ind/Neb 9 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Wisconsin vs Rutg/Mich Noon Big Ten Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Illinois vs TBD 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 MSU vs OSU/Pur 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Maryland vs TBD 9 p.m. Big Ten Network FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Semifinal 1 1 p.m. CBS FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Semifinal 2 3:30 p.m. CBS FuboTV Sun, Mar 15 Championship 3:30 p.m. CBS FuboTV

2020 Big Ten Preview

The No. 1 seed Wisconsin Badgers enter the tourney on an eight-game winning streak, which is the most games they have won consecutively all year. The Badgers were 5-3 against ranked opponents this season, and they have shown they have what it takes against quality competition. Wisconsin has one of the better defenses in the nation, surrendering just 62.2 points a game, which is tops in the Big Ten and 13th in the NCAA. The Badgers will face the winner of the Rutgers-Michigan game.

Speaking of Rutgers and Michigan, the No. 8 Scarlet Knights and the No. 9 Wolverines will square off in the second round of the tourney Thursday. Michigan’s offense is scoring 75 points a game, which is fourth in the Big Ten, while Rutgers is surrendering 62.6 points per contest defensively, which is third in the conference, so this matchup should be a good one.

The No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers will kick the tourney off against the No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern has the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten, allowing 65.2 points a game, but the Wildcats also beat a ranked Penn State team to close the season, so their upset potential is there. The No. 11 seed Indiana Hoosiers will take on the No. 14 Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second and final of the first round games Wednesday.

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers meet in the third game of the second round. Purdue has an excellent defense, allowing just 62.3 points a game, which is second in the conference. The Buckeyes are scoring just over 72 points a game, and have been playing solid defense, as well, allowing 62.9 points per contest. Ohio State should have the edge, especially with the Boilermakers going 2-5 in their last seven games.

The No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes will play the winner of the Minnesota-Northwestern game on Thursday. Iowa boasts the best offense in the Big Ten, scoring 77.7 points a game, and it has the top scorer in the conference and one of the best big men in the nation in center Luke Garza. The junior center is averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds a contest. The No. 6 seed Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the winner of the Indiana-Nebraska game in the final Thursday game.

No. 4 Illinois and No. 3 Maryland won’t know their opponents until Thursday’s action unfolds, and the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans will play the winner of the Ohio State-Purdue game. The Spartans lead the Big Ten in margin of victory, winning their games by an average of 11.2 points, and they finished their season on a five-game winning streak, so they’ll enter the tourney hot.