How to Watch ‘Conan at Home’ Online Without Cable

In the time of quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late-night shows have managed to keep going by broadcasting from their hosts’ homes. Conan O’Brien is the latest host to get in on the action, bringing back his talk show with all-new shows beginning Monday, March 30 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Conan at Home on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Conan at Home’ Preview

Conan host Conan O’Brien and his production staff announced back on March 18 that they will be producing brand new episodes beginning the week of March 30. The shows have been shot remotely on an iPhone and the guest interviews are being filmed via video chat.

“The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” said O’Brien in a press release.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction,” said executive producer Jeff Ross.

Conan has actually been on a two-week hiatus since March 16 that was scheduled long before the quarantining began. But in the time since, O’Brian has been filming short videos and posting them online in the hopes of bringing some laughs to the people at home. He also recorded a special “Quarantine Edition” of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

In one of O’Brien’s short videos, he gave viewers some DIY tips on how to fix a leaky faucet — it all comes down to using a Sharpie to put a post-it note on the faucet that reads “someone fix this.”

He also did a tutorial on how to use a selfie stick, calling it “very masculine” the way you can just hold it out in front of you like a banner. In case you’re wondering who the woman is that he’s sitting at home with, that’s Sona Movsesian, his personal assistant for over a decade.

The schedule for Conan at Home’s celebrity interviews is as follows: comedian/actor Adam Sandler on March 30, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on March 31, actor Jesse Eisenberg on April 1, and Will & Grace star Sean Hayes on April 2. There is no word yet on the guests for next week.

Conan at Home airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

