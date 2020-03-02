How to Watch ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Online Without Cable

AMC is about to debut a trippy new dramedy called Dispatches From Elsewhere, the first season of which is based on a real-life event where citizens of San Francisco were thrust into an alternate reality game. It premieres Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Dispatches From Elsewhere on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Dispatches From Elsewhere Preview

Dispatches From Elsewhere centers around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

Jason Segel executive producers and stars in this new AMC show that is based on the 2013 documentary The Institute, which is the story of an alternate reality game set in San Francisco, put on by a fictional organization calling itself the Jejune Institute.

“Dispatches From Elsewhere is a show about four characters that don’t see the beauty of the world around them until their perspective is flipped,” says location manager Troy Coffee in a preview video.

It’s hard to tell say too much about the show without giving away spoilers, but basically, these four people — Peter (Segel), Simone (Eve Lindley), Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin), and Janice (Sally Field) — find themselves getting swept up in this trippy city-wide scavenger hunt that has them solving riddles and looking for clues all over Philadelphia.

The producers chose to swap in Philadelphia for San Francisco because they “feel that Philly has never been explored in that way,” says executive producer Mark Friedman.

Dispatches From Elsewhere centers around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

Segel adds that Philadelphia has more murals than any other city in the country, so it “embodies the spirit of the show in that way.”

“In a way, this show is a love letter to Philadelphia … Philadelphia, more than any other city that I know of in this country, embraces folk art, street art, murals, mosaics, festivals. It encourages people to exhibit their creativity,” says executive producer Jeff Freilich.

The show is based on a 2008 game created by Oakland-area artist Jeff Hull. Over three years, more than 10,000 people got involved by responding to fliers posted all over the city and getting “inducted” at the Jejune Institute’s fake headquarters in San Francisco’s financial district.

That is basically what happens here to Peter, Simone, Fredwynn, and Janice. For the rest, you’ll just have to watch to find out what happens to them.

Dispatches From Elsewhere airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

