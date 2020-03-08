How to Watch ETSU vs Western Carolina Online Without Cable

Eastern Tennessee State and Western Carolina meet in the Southern Conference Tournament Semifinals on Sunday afternoon in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU vs Western Carolina Preview:

The top-Seeded Eastern Tennessee State Buccaneers (28-4, 16-2 Conference) take on the fifth-seeded Western Carolina Catamounts (19-11, 10-8 Conference) in the Southern Conference Tournament Semifinals on Sunday afternoon in Asheville, N.C.

Eastern Tennessee State tied its single-season program wins record with their win over ninth-seeded VMI in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

The Buccaneers played tenacious defense in the first half, holding VMI to 21 points, en route to a 70-57 win.

Leading the way for ETSU was sophomore guard Daivien Williamson, who scored a game-high 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Three others scored in double figures for ETSU including seniors Tray Boyd III and Isaiah Tisdale who tallied 12 each and Joe Hugley who put up 11.

Western Carolina earned the semifinal appearance by outscoring fourth-seeded Mercer 42-27 in the second half on Saturday to pick up a 70-56 win. It was the first win for the program in the SoCon Tournament since an 88-83 double OT victory over Wofford in the 2016 quarterfinals.

Coming into today, ESPN’s Bracketology analyst Joe Lunardi had Eastern Tennessee State as a No. 10 seed.

In the second SoCon semifinal to be played immediately following the ETSU-Western Carolina game, the sixth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs (20-12, 10-8 Conference) will take on the seventh-seeded Wofford Terriers (18-15, 8-10 Conference). The championship game with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line will be played on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

