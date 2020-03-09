How to Watch ETSU vs Wofford SoCon Championship Online Without Cable

Eastern Tennessee State and Wofford meet in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship game on Monday night in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU vs Wofford Preview

The top-Seeded Eastern Tennessee State Buccaneers (29-4, 17-2 Conference) look to accentuate their historic season on Monday night when they face the seventh-seeded Wofford Terriers (19-15, 9-10 Conference) in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship game in Asheville, N.C.

Eastern Tennessee State set its single-season program wins record on Sunday when they routed Western Carolina in the semifinal round, 97-75.

The Buccaneers shot a sizzling 59 percent, going 34-of-58 from the field. Five Buccaneers put up double figures in scoring, led by Daivien Williamson who had a team-high 20 points. The sophomore guard has shot 14-of-16 from the field during ETSU’s first two tournament games.

The Buccaneers will be riding an 11-game win streak when they take the court on Monday night, as they play in their fourth SoCon title game in the last five years and 12th overall.

Coming into today, ESPN’s Bracketology analyst Joe Lunardi had Eastern Tennessee State as a projected No. 10 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Eastern Tennesee’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2017. The Buccaneers were a No. 13 seed that year and fell to No. 4 Florida, 80-65, in the first round.

Wofford will be playing in their fourth game in as many days on Monday. The defending SoCon tournament champions had lost seven consecutive games coming into the event but ran off wins against The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga.

In Sunday’s semifinal, Wofford’s Storm Murphy hit a clutch jumper with 3.1 seconds left to carry the Terriers to a 72-70 win and a shot at getting back to the NCAA Tournament. The Terriers connected on 11 three-pointers en route to advancing to Monday night’s championship game.

Wofford was a seven seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and pulled off a first-round win over No. 10 Seton Hall. The Terriers then fell to No. 2 Kentucky, 62-56, in the second round.

The Terriers have won three of the last six SoCon titles and sports a perfect 5-0 record in the championship games.

Eastern Tennessee swept the season series by a combined margin of victory of only seven points. ETSU beat Wofford at home on New Year’s Day, 49-48 and got by the Terriers on the road, 60-54, on Feb. 26. In their last meeting, ETSU rallied from a 14-point deficit with 14 minutes to play, outscoring Wofford 34-14 down the stretch.