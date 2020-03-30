How to Watch Fox iHeart Concert Online Without Cable

Amid growing concerns about public gatherings in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX is broadcasting the iHeart Living Room Concert for America live on Sunday, March 29 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the concert on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

iHeart Living Room Concert for America Preview

Sunday, March 29 was supposed to be the airdate for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking place live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. However, two weeks ago, FOX announced that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards are canceled and would be rescheduled for a later date.

“As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 at the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests,” iHeartRadio said in a statement at the time.

But in lieu of the awards show, FOX tapped the legendary performer Elton John to host a series of living room concerts given by a cavalcade of stars. The special will pay tribute to front line medical professionals, first responders and local heroes who are working ’round the clock during this health crisis. The special will also seek donations for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation during the broadcast.

“I will be honouring all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to help treat patients of COVID-19 by hosting a one-of-a-kind concert event,” writes John in an Instagram post.

Performers and special guests include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, all appearing from their own living rooms. The show will air without commercial interruptions.

FOX will broadcast the event on all of its linear and digital platforms, plus it will be available on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Executive producers for the benefit concert are John Sykes and Tom Poleman from iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet Productions. Gallen is the producer behind the multi-network telethons that immediately aired after the September 11th attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and the Haiti earthquake.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America airs live Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FOX.

