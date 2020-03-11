How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham Online Without Cable

George Washington will look for some revenge when it matters most as the Colonials take on last place Forham in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Wednesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the U.S can watch George Washington vs Fordham live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch George Washington vs Fordham live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

George Washington vs Fordham Preview

Fordham finished the season with just two conference wins, which landed them the last place spot in the A-10. But in a way, that couldn’t have played out better for the Rams, who will face George Washington — a team they beat twice during the conference season.

The Colonials had their moments during the season on the way to a 6-12 conference mark, even winning four of five over a stretch in January. The one loss during that time of prosperity was against Fordham.

“Now we get the chance to go let it all hang out here, and we have a great opportunity against a really good Fordham team that’s beaten us twice,” George Washington head coach Jamion Christian told the GW Hatchet. “We’re going to be motivated to play against them.”

However, George Washington has dropped is last five heading in to the tournament, including a 76-51 walloping in their finale to top seed Dayton.

“[They need to] look at themselves in the mirror and just understand that we’re a really good team when we remain in character and do the stuff that we’re capable of doing, but if we’re going to bail out and just go individual for a little bit, that’s just not the way we’re built,” Christian said. “We’re not going to have a lot of success like that.”

Guard Armel Potter is the difference make for the Colonials. He is averaging a team-best 14.3 points per game. He’s also doling out 5.9 assists per game and is hitting on 44.5 percent of his shots from the field.

Scoring the ball has been a struggle for Fordham all season. The team’s 58.1 points per game ranks nearly dead last in the country. However, the Rams have picked it up down the stretch. Despite going 1-3 over their final four, all three losses were by single digits.

Antwon Portley is the Rams leading scorer at 10.4 points per game. The team lost forward Chuba Ohams, who was averaging 11 points, earlier this season to injury. Jalen Cobb (10.2 PPG) is the only other Forham player averaging double figures.

Fordham has never won the conference tournament. George Washington has done it twice, the last time coming in 2007.

George Washington is a 3-point favorite for the game, which has a very low total of 119.5.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable