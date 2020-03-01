How to Watch ‘Bar Rescue’ Online Without Cable

Bar Rescue is a docu-reality TV series hosted by Jon Taffer, who has more than 40 years of experience in the bar and restaurant industry. The new season premieres on Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

Heading into season 7 of Bar Rescue, host Jon Taffer brings in the help of the superstar rapper T-Pain in order to rescue SacTown bar in Sacramento, California. According to the episode synopsis, T-Pain and Taffer travel to the bar in Old Town Sacramento to rescue an owner who is “haunted by the ghosts of his past as well as his failures as an owner.” The premiere episode is titled “Sactown Going Down.”

In the trailer for the episode, T-Pain says he has no fears going into the failing bar, except for one.

“I have no fears except for raw food,” he said. “I’m not real good with raw food.” Soon after, in true Bar Rescue fashion, Taffer and T-Pain are served undercooked meat during their undercover testing of the menu.

The makeover of SacTown Sports Bar and Grill took place in late October 2019. During the makeover, the name of the bar was changed from SacTown to Brannan Manor Restaurant & Spirits – Home of SacTown Sports. Prior to the rescue, owner of SacTown, Chris Eaton had invested $300,000 into the bar, and the bar was reportedly losing $8,000 a month.

Next week, on March 8, 2020, an episode titled “Gutterball” will air. In the second episode of the season, Taffer will help out a retired Vietnam veteran who bought a bar and bowling center as a tribute to his father. Unfortunately, the business is not going well and the bar is in danger of having to shut down for good.

During each episode of Bar Rescue, Taffer and the team use their knowledge of the industry and science behind a bar’s success to rescue bars from the brink of failure. They look at everything from the perfect pour to the perfect height for bar stools.

Taffer is also the host of Marriage Rescue, a show that first premiered in 2019 on the Paramount Network. The description reads, “After helping countless bar owners turn their businesses around on Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer turns his attention toward couples on the verge of splitting up and uses his unorthodox approach to help them mend their relationships.”

The most recent episode, Season 1, Episode 5, aired on July 7, 2019. The show also aired on Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

