How to Watch ‘Moonshiners: Master Distiller’ Online Without Cable

On the Discovery Channel’s new competition series Master Distiller, top whiskey producers will go head to head to see who can win the title of the master distiller. The series premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after an all-new episode of Moonshiners on Discovery.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Moonshiners: Master Distiller’ Preview

Historically, the term “master distiller” has been most commonly used by bourbon distilleries to describe someone who has a hand in “every part of every piece” of distilling spirits, assuring that the final products are of the utmost quality. Now top legal and outlaw distillers will compete for the title on a new competition reality series on the Discovery Channel.

According to the press release, these “outlaw” distillers are people from around the country who “perfect their craft in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law.” They will now face off with legal distillers to see who can producer the finest spirits.

Moonshiners stars Mark Ramsey, Eric “Digger” Manes, and Tim Smith will preside over the competition as judges, putting three competitors per episode through a series of challenges that focus on making specific types of spirits: American whiskey, gin, rum, mountain brandy, and mezcal, which is a spirit made from agave that is not necessarily tequila. All tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequilas.

Anyway, the competitors will require “the necessary amount of skill required to complete the challenges,” but also will need “knowledge of the craft and … profound creativity as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will impress the most seasoned of distilling experts.”

On the premiere episode, titled “Rum Conundrum,” the three contestants will be tasked with making the best rum by “constructing stills of their own design and mashing in their own raw ingredients.” Only one will stave off elimination and be named the master distiller. The winner of each episode will get to produce a limited release of his or her winning recipe through Mark and Digger’s company, Sugarlands Distilling.

Master Distiller airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following new episodes of Moonshiners season nine at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

