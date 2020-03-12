Michigan vs Rutgers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the No. 8 Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs Rutgers Preview

This will be the first Big Ten tourney for Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who was no stranger to tournament play when he was a member of the Fab 5 back in the early 1990s.

“This will be my first Big Ten (Tournament) play so I am looking forward to it,” Howard said this week. “We’re not going to change anything, just manage it the way we plan on doing it, as we prepare for practice. The first thing that I’m looking at is one game at a time and that’s Rutgers.”

His Wolverines have five players scoring in double figures led by forward Isaiah Livers, who is netting 12.9 points a game. Michigan leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage, hitting 46.2 percent of its shots from the floor. The Wolverines are averaging 75 points a game, which is fourth in the conference, while surrendering 68.3 per contest on defense. Howard thinks his team is ready for the tourney.

“We have a great group of guys and I’ve stated it before. They’re high-IQ ballplayers and they look forward to competing out there,” Howard said of his team. “Every opponent we’ve faced, they’ve done an amazing job of game-planning for our opponent. They’ve always been locked in and focused. Always bringing in the effort, the attitude, of getting better. They spent a lot of time in the film room because they have a coach like me who’s big on prep. I’m also big on not giving up too much information to cloud their brains.”

The Scarlet Knights have done it with defense this season, allowing just 62.6 points a game, which is third-best in the Big Ten. Rutgers is scoring 69.9 points a game, however, which is 11th in the conference. Still, their margin of victory is the fourth-highest in the Big Ten at 7.3 ppg.

Rutgers is also the better rebounding team here. The Scarlet Knights are out-rebounding their opponents by 5.9 boards, which is third in the conference. Michigan had just a .9 edge in rebounds a game against its opponents this season.

This game will be played on a neutral court, as most are. Rutgers was 0-2 against Michigan this season, losing 60-52 on February 19, and 69-63 on February 1, which, coincidentally, was also played on a neutral court at Madison Square Garden.

