How to Watch Michigan vs OSU Basketball Without Cable

Michigan is looking for some revenge after a loss earlier this season to Ohio State as the two Big Ten rivals do battle on Saturday at Value City Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Michigan vs Ohio State Preview

With Michigan and Ohio state tied in the Big Ten standings at 9-8, their matchup has some major postseason implications as the Wolverines try to even out the two-game season series.

The Buckeyes bested Michigan on Feb. 4 behind 23 points from Kaleb Wesson. It was somewhat of a controversial ending, with standout senior point guard Zavier Simpson being called for a flagrant foul in the final minute, swinging the momentum of the game.

“I didn’t see it. And I tried to ask for an explanation. It was being shown on the monitor, a replay right there near our bench,” Micigan head coach Juwan Howard said after the loss. “I started to look at it while I was talking to the referee, and he told the guy to shut it off immediately. I was like, ‘Wow, let me see what happened.’ He was explaining it to me. I couldn’t believe it.

“Being a former basketball player myself, I’m looking I’m like, ‘Well, if he’s going up and he’s falling, did he grab him to brace his fall?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Well, I guess that means that he needed some help. He didn’t want to absorb the contact or the momentum of hitting the floor.’ And that was it. So at the end of the day, we have to respect their call that was made. Unfortunately, I didn’t see it.”

After the loss to the Buckeyes, Michigan won five games in a row before losing their most recent matchup to Wisconsin, 81-74. D’Mitrik Trice torched the Wolverines for 28 points. Howard had to make some lineup adjustments with starting shooting guard Eli Brooks out of the lineup. He’s expected to play against Ohio State.

“I wanted to make sure I did not have David (DeJulius) and Zavier (Simpson) in there at the same time starting because they’re our two primary ball handlers,” Howard said. “If both get one quick foul, then we’re in trouble. I tried to do my best to balance their minutes and stagger them in some type of way so if anyone got into foul trouble, I could always have one of our guys to quarterback our team and lead us and get us organized offensively.”

Ohio State’s last loss came to Iowa on the road, but bounced back from that with two good wins, most notably against Maryland.

“Obviously we feel good about the way we’re playing but in this league, it’s all about your next game and how you’re performing in that one,” Ohio State head coach Holtmann said. “We’ll need to play really well against a terrific Michigan team.”