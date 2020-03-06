How to Watch ‘The Most Dangerous Animal Of All’ Online Without Cable

FX is premiering a new miniseries on March 6 that chronicles a man’s search for his absent father that leads him to wonder if his father is the notorious Zodiac serial killer. It debuts Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including FX. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with FX if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

FX is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include FX. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All Preview

The Most Dangerous Animal of All Preview

This four-part documentary series is based on the New York Times best-selling book The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Searching For My Father… And Finding The Zodiac Killer by Gary L. Stewart. Stewart was a vice president at Delta Tech Service in Louisiana when he began chronicling his search for his father, Earl Van Best Jr. That journal was eventually turned into the book and that book is now being adapted for TV by FX.

The four episodes are titled “My Identity,” “The Search,” “The Discovery,” and “The Truth,” and they will take viewers step by step through Stewart’s journey where he came to believe that his father, who abandoned him as a child, was one of America’s most infamous serial killers.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, the documentary’s co-creators Kief Davidson and Ross Dinerstein told the TCA audience that The Most Dangerous Animal of All is “not your traditional true crime story.”

“This is a story about a man’s quest for his identity to find out who he is, where he came from. It’s also a film very much about obsession,” said Davidson, adding, “As a director, really for me, that was the core of it. We didn’t know going into this are we going to solve the Zodiac case or not?. For me it was more about — without the Zodiac part of it, would this be an intriguing story, and the answer was yes.”

They also said that as a culture, America can’t seem to get enough of true crime and serial killers, so this frames that genre in a new way.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All | Son Preview | FX

“People like to be scared. [True crime is] a form of escapism, and I think it’s almost like the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know,” said Dinerstein, adding, “And what’s interesting about true crime is it’s real, and it’s grounded in reality, because this is a real person. And sure, everyone has a different upbringing than Gary, but they can relate to him. They can understand where he was in his life, and it’s a lot of ‘be careful what you wish for’ and ‘the grass isn’t always greener,’ and I think people can relate and will respond to that.”

Finally, the creators also wanted to assure viewers that this is an investigation, not simply a retelling of Stewart’s book.

“When I met with Gary, all I had done is read the book and had talked to him a few times. His point of view was the only point of view I had,” said Dinerstein. “What I said to Gary was, ‘We’re going to explore all sides and we’re going to poke holes.'”

He continued, “Once Kief came on board, one of the first conversations Kief had with Gary was ‘We’re going to hire a private investigator to investigate you, the subject of the documentary.’ So for those that have read the book and seen the series, the series is really a continuation of the book, and the book is very one-sided, whereas the docuseries is very much his point of view, yes, but also a more grounded real point of view as well.”

The Most Dangerous Animal of All airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

