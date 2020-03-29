How to Watch NASCAR iRacing Texas Online Without Cable

Drivers hit the virtual track as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series moves to Texas on Sunday for its second highly-anticipated event.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on both Fox and Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the virtual race on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NASCAR iRacing at Texas Preview

While many sports have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR has found a way to give its fans and drivers and outlet. After a successful first outing, the amazing alternative that is virtual NASCAR racing is hitting the big time, airing on FOX, FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

According to Sports Illustrated, last Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway drew 903,000 viewers on FS1 — becoming the single most watched esports event in U.S. history. Denny Hamlin won the race, outpacing Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I think it exceeded our expectations,” said NASCAR managing director Scott Warfield said of the first race, per the Boston Globe. “We all went into it flying the plane as we were building it and thinking nothing more than this would be a nice little distraction for 90 minutes on Sunday for people going through one heck of a time. I think it did all of those things, and then I think it did more.”

What adds to the allure for fans is that NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and broadcaster Mike Joy call the race as it is a real event.

“This thing came together so fast, and things are being thrown at us and changing,” Gordon said Friday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And it’s not our normal way of doing things, and we had fun with it. Mike Joy did a great job leading that, and, of course we had Clint Bowyer — you can never go wrong with Clint Bowyer — and Regan Smith and Michael Waltrip.”

While there are other sports with simulated games — like the NBA, NHL and NFL — the iRacing series is a bit different, as drivers are behind a steering wheel. The iRacing system has been and will continue to be used in training for many NASCAR drivers.

“What a wonderful opportunity for the sport, for racing in general,” veteran driver Clint Bowyer said. “iRacing has been around a long time and it’s just something that keeps evolving and they’ve perfected. Here we all are, just longing for some sports action, some competitive action that we can broadcast and show a fan, and then – boom – here it is in our lap.”

Here is the list of drivers who are locked into the event: