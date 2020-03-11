How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The top-seeded Oregon Ducks go for a Pac-12 tournament repeat as play opens up at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

The first round, three of the four quarterfinals and one of the two semifinals will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, and the other games will be on Fox Sports 1. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every Pac-12 Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Wed, Mar 11 Utah vs OSU 3 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Wed, Mar 11 UW vs Arizona 5:30 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Wed, Mar 11 Cal vs Stanford 9 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Wed, Mar 11 WSU vs Colorado 11:30 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Oregon vs Utah/OSU 3 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 USC vs UW/Arizona 5:30 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 UCLA vs Cal/Stanford 9 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 ASU vs WSU/Colorado 11:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Semifinal 1 9 p.m. P12 Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Semifinal 2 11:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Championship 10:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 FuboTV

2020 Pac-12 Tournament Preview

With seven teams having NCAA tournament worthy resumes, the Pac-12 Tournament is expected to serve up some of the most compelling basketball of the conference tourney season.

Oregon won the outright Pac-12 title, finishing with a 13-5 conference mark. They were followed closely behind by

“It’s a wide-open tournament,” said head coach Dana Altman. “We hope we have seven NCAA Tournament teams, the other teams are going to try and get their spot.”

The Ducks were led by senior point guard Payton Pritchard, who won the league’s Player of the Year award.

“That’s an honor well deserved with what he’s meant to our team, what he’s accomplished this year,” said Altman. “He definitely is the player of the year in our league and he’s definitely someone that needs to be considered for National Player of the Year.”

Along with Oregon, USC, UCLA and Arizona State also have first-round byes. An interesting first round matchup is between Arizona and Washington. The Wildcats have the second best odds to win the tournament, but face the Huskies just a few days removed from behind handed an upset from them. Arizona fell behind 15 points at half and was never to make it up, losing 69-63.

“This is a game that you’ve got to play from start to finish,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said after the loss. “Can’t be in that deer-in-the-headlights mode for 20 minutes and all of a sudden snap out of it and expect to win.

“You’ve got to understand that in March, kids, teams and coaches are playing with a lot at stake. You have to have that competitive fire and spirit. A lot of times that still doesn’t mean you’re going to win, but that’s what’s going to allow you to compete. We didn’t have that.”

Here are the full odds for winning the tournament:

Oregon +180

Arizona +350

Colorado +450

Arizona State +1000

UCLA +1000

Stanford +1200

USC +1400

Washington State +2000

Oregon State +4000

Utah +8000

Washington +20000

California +30000

There’s been much concern about COVID-19, or coronavirus, when it comes to conference tournaments. The Pac-12 tournament plans to go on, but there are additional precautions being taken.

“We are coordinating with our member universities, the NCAA, our tournament and championship event partners, state and local health authorities, and the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Board, as we closely monitor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “We will continue to analyze and implement updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities, and take the steps necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees.”