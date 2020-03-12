How to Watch Players Championship 2020 Online Without Cable

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and the best field in golf take to the iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this weekend for one of the season’s marquee events – The PLAYERS Championship.

TV coverage will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every shot at the 2020 PLAYERS Championship on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Players Championship Preview

Nineteen of the top 20 players in the world will tee it up this weekend at the iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the PGA TOUR’s marquee event – The PLAYERS Championship.

The season’s best field, featuring 47 of the top 50 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings, will be playing for a $2.7 million top prize and a season-high $15 million pool.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is looking to defend his 2019 PLAYERS title, comes into the weekend riding an incredible streak of seven consecutive top-five finishes. The betting favorite this week finished T-5 last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has top 10s in 10 of his last 11 starts and leads the PGA TOUR in scoring average. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman won his first PLAYERS in 2019, defeating Jim Furyk by one stroke with a total score of -16.

The second-ranked player in the world, Jon Rahm, will be looking to reach the finish line on top this year, after he let last year’s PLAYERS tournament slip away. The Spaniard led after 54-holes but came undone, shooting a 76 in the final round. The 25-year-old Rahm has bounced back in a big way since that inauspicious Sunday last March, winning three tournaments and placing in the top ten 16 times.

Joining McIlroy and Rahm will be a star-studded cast of the world’s best golfers including Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, along with past PLAYERS champions Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Webb Simpson.

The only top 20 player who will not be in attendance this weekend for the PLAYERS is Tiger Woods, who will miss the marquee tournament due to back stiffness.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every shot struck by every player in the field. All the action will be streamed live from the first tee shot hit on Thursday morning to the final putt sunk on Sunday afternoon. Fans will be able to follow the coverage via a subscription to PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold.

“I’ve been with the PGA TOUR for 15 years and this is the one thing that people always ask me for: `When can I watch my favorite player whenever I want when he’s on the course?’”, the Tour’s Vice President Digital Operations Scott Gutterman said. “We feel like we’re definitely giving our fans the feature they most ask for. So, we’re pretty excited about it and eagerly awaiting the fan feedback.”

The majestic Stadium Course will be on full display this year, with weather conditions expected to be ideal. With temperatures in the high 70’s and light winds in the forecast, great scoring is predicted.