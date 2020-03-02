Portsmouth vs Arsenal FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Portsmouth will host Arsenal at Fratton Park Monday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal fell in a Europa League matchup against Olympiakos last Thursday, and then followed the loss up with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Forward Eddie Nketiah has had the hot foot for Arsenal of late. Nketiah has scored in his last three domestic cup games including his team’s win at Bournemouth.

Still, Arsenal’s loss against Olympiakos has left coach Mikel Arteta and his squad in a tight spot. “It will be difficult, but this is the situation we are in now,” Arteta said after his team’s loss. “We’ve been in that situation because we haven’t performed as well as the other top four clubs have been doing. We don’t have margin for error with those decisions, so they have to be very thorough and clear processes of where we have to improve and how we are going to do that, and then go forward with no excuses.”

Arteta feels confident that things will start to flow better for his team moving forward. “I’m very convinced that the way I want to do it is going to work,” Arteta said. “I don’t know how long it is going to take, or the time and the resources, but we will find a way to do it.”

Kieran Tierney, and Sead Kolasinac will miss this match due to injury, and Bukayo Saka should see a role in the starting lineup as a result. Calum Chambers will also be out after having knee surgery.

As for Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis leads the team in scoring with 13 goals, and he has been one of the most dangerous left-wingers in League One play so far this season. Tom Naylor will also be one to watch in this one.

Portsmouth currently sit in third place in League One, most recently handling Barnsley, 4-2, in the fourth round.

The two clubs have not met since 2009, when Arsenal won, 4-1. Portsmouth is extremely difficult to defeat at home, however, having won its last ten matches at Fratton Park.