‘Teen Mom OG’ Live Stream: How to Watch the New Season Online

The original Teen Mom returns Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV after a seven-month hiatus for the second half of its eighth season. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

MTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

MTV is included in either Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle (41 channels) or the “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Teen Mom Season 8b Preview

In the season eight midseason premiere, titled “Decisions, Decisions,” Amber Portwood is released from jail after her widely publicized arrest. Portwood was arrested back in July 2019 for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their baby.

At the time, police said in a statement to People, “Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

That was not Portwood’s first arrest. She spent 17 months in jail back in 2012/2013 stemming from a 2010 altercation with her ex, Gary Shirley. Her mental health issues and substance abuse struggles have been a part of Teen Mom since the beginning.

Meanwhile, the other moms on the show also have some big moments on the season eight midseason premiere. Mackenzie Douthit discovers that her husband Josh McKee cheated on her, while Maci McKinney’s son can’t go to Jagger’s first birthday party, thrown by Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards. Cheyenne Floyd’s boyfriend Matt Walker finally moves to Los Angeles and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has an anniversary surprise in store for her husband Tyler Baltierra.

Then next week, there are back to back episodes airing on March 24 titled “Not Going Down Without a Fight” and “To the Rescue.”

On “Not Going Down Without a Fight,” “Cheyenne throws her first fundraising event for VLCAD support. Amber’s custody battle takes a turn when Andrew petitions to move James to CA. Maci strives to support PCOS Awareness Month. Mackenzie tries to file for divorce but Josh refuses to sign.”

And then on “To the Rescue,” “Gary takes Amber to anger management class after audio is leaked from a dispute. Catelynn visits her psychiatrist after listening to Amber’s audio leaks. Cheyenne decides to start an event planning business. Maci invites Ryan to Bentley’s bday party.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

