The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch the Season 18 Episodes 3-4 Online

Tonight, The Voice is on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Watch episodes three and four online if you can’t watch them on cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

'The Voice' Preview

Nick Jonas joined the reality singing competition series for the first time. He will be replacing Gwen Stefani. Stefani isn’t necessarily leaving the show for good, but she is taking time off to resume her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, titled “Just a Girl.” That residency wraps in May 2020, so Stefani would be free to return to The Voice for season 19.

Jonas made the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in early October, and he says he’s “so excited” about this new venture.

“In addition to the competitive spirit, which will be natural, because I’m very competitive, I think I’m actually looking forward to really trying to help any artist that comes on the show and wants to grow,” he told the talk show host.

“The Voice lands on the schedule once a week in midseason, making way for hit show Ellen’s Game of Games to keep its prime spot on the schedule for a few extra months before The Voice moves back to twice weekly for the always-anticipated live shows over the cycle’s final three weeks in May.”

Some fans were disappointed when NBC announced the midseason schedule and they read the description of season 18. The press release read, “The Voice lands on the schedule once a week in midseason, making way for hit show Ellen’s Game of Games to keep its prime spot on the schedule for a few extra months before The Voice moves back to twice weekly for the always-anticipated live shows over the cycle’s final three weeks in May.”

Heavy previously reported the show will air once a week from February 25 until May 11, but the live shows will only encompass three weeks, which is half as many live weeks as the show has had for the past several seasons. In fact, you have to go all the way back to season 13 to get less than six live shows; The Voice has never had fewer than four live shows and that was in season one, which was when the show was brand-new and a summer program. Twice there have been five live shows (seasons 13 and 6), but every other season has had six or even seven live shows.

