How to Watch UNCG vs Chattanooga Basketball Online Without Cable

The UNCG Spartans will have some revenge on their mind as they see the Chattanooga Mocs in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro vs Chattanooga Preview

Chattanooga got a nice win against UNCG to close out their conference slate and will hope for repeat success against the Spartans for the first SoCon Tournament game.

“UNCG is always a tough team for us,” Chattanooga senior Jonathan Scott told the Times Free Press. “They compete hard, and they are aggressive. That’s something we don’t do every game. We often struggle to either box out or get up on guys and be physical. That’s something I wanted to bring to that last game, especially on senior night.

“There has definitely been a different level of energy this week, and that’s perfect timing because we will need it.”

Chattanooga finished as the No. 6 seed in the conference, but Lamont Paris is happy with the improvements his team has made as the season has gone along, understanding the strength and parity of the conference is up this year.

“We are better in every measurable way, but we finish lower in the standings than last year,” Paris said with a laugh. “The league is good. The funny thing is, and if you look at all the metrics, last year was the best year for the Southern Conference ever.

“We joked about how there wasn’t a Wofford this year, but when you look at that team and what it was composed of, that team was special. Even though we don’t have that, the top of our league is really, really good. But on top of that, four through seven (Western Carolina, Mercer, UTC and Wofford) are also very good, much better than a year ago.”

UNCG is the No. 3 seed, finishing the regular season with a respectable 13-5 conference record. However, they lost their final two games, including a 74-72 loss to Chattanooga to close out the regular season.

To have success in the postseason, the Spartans will rely on seniors James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey. The trio are part of the winningest class in program history with 104 wins. They’ll need a few more to help UNCG back to the NCAA Tournament after a year off.

“It’s one of those things where you get lost for words when you think about it,” UNCG coach Wes Miller told the News and Record. “When I think about 100-plus wins, and only 13 other teams in the country out of 353 can say they’ve won 100 the last four years. You think about some of those guys who helped lay the foundation. … What’s so special about this group of seniors is they’ve built upon that foundation.”

The teams split the regular-season series, each winning on their home court. UNCG is a 6.5-point favorite.

