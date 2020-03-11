How to Watch USWNT vs Japan Online Without Cable

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team looks to lock up their third SheBelieves Cup title when they take on Japan in this year’s tournament finale on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

USWNT vs Japan Preview

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will be looking to take home their third SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday night when they face Japan in the tournament finale at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The U.S. won their first two games of the Cup, beating England 2-0 last Thursday and then getting by Spain 1-0 this past Sunday.

With a win or tie against Japan, the U.S. will wrap up its third SheBelieves Cup title in the event’s first five years. The Americans would clinch the championship before they even take the pitch if Spain and England were to draw in their match prior to the U.S.-Japan game.

The USWNT extended their unbeaten streak on home soil to 47 matches (42 wins and five draws) with a dramatic late game-winner by Julie Ertz on Sunday. The 27-year-old midfielder sent the 26,500 fans at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. into a frenzy when she found the back of the net in the 87th minute, breaking a scoreless tie.

The U.S. kicked off their 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a 2-0 win over England last Thursday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Christen Press gave the Americans the lead with her goal in the 53rd minute and Carli Lloyd followed up with one of her own two minutes later in the 55th.

The Americans come into Wednesday night’s game riding a 30-game unbeaten streak, which includes their recent dominating run through the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. The U.S. outscored their opponents 25-0 en route to winning the tournament and qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Another impressive streak that the U.S. will bring into their game with the Japanese is not allowing a goal since last summer’s World Cup semifinal match against England. They haven’t conceded a score in a whopping 791 minutes.

Japan is 0-2 in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, having lost to Spain 3-1 in the opener on Thursday and then fell to England 1-0 on a late goal on Sunday.

The USWNT sports an all-time record of 28-1-8 against Japan, outscoring them 106-29. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in their most recent meeting, which was in last year’s SheBelieves Cup.