How to Watch USA vs Spain Women’s Soccer Online Without Cable

The USWNT will take on Spain Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Spain on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

USWNT vs Spain Preview

Spain won its opener in the SheBelieves Cup, beating Japan 3-1. Alexia Putellas scored early for Spain, and after a 1-1 tie at halftime, Lucía Garcia went to work. Garcia was subbed in after halftime, and her presence was felt almost immediately. She pressured Japan’s goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita constantly, scoring 67th and 78th minutes. If Garcia continues to see increased time, she could be a major thorn in the side of Julie Ertz and company.

The United States beat defending champion England in their first match, 2-0. England won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019, but the U.S. has won it in 2016 and 2018, and they would like to win it again this year.

U.S. forward Christen Press nailed one off her right foot in the 53rd minute, giving the Americans a 1-0 lead. Carli Lloyd zipped a dart past English keeper Carly Telford shortly after that, giving the United States a 2-0 lead they never relinquished. The U.S. took 23 shots to England’s six, keeping pressure on the entire match.

With both Spain and the U.S. winning their first matchups, scoring goals is the most important thing moving forward. The United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had a shutout her first time around, and she had three huge saves against England. Naeher recorded the 35th shutout of her career, and will be looking to add a few more before the cup is over.

According to the USWNT’s website, the winner of the SheBelieves Cup “will be determined by total points (three for a win, one for a draw), with the first tiebreaker being overall goal difference, followed by goals scored, then head-to-head result. If teams are still tied, the next tiebreaker will be the Fair Play ranking.”

The United States, England, Japan and Spain are the four teams participating in the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. will face off against Japan at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas in the final round on March 11, and Spain will take on England just prior to that.