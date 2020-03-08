How to Watch Virginia vs Brown Lacrosse Online Without Cable

The Brown Bears lacrosse team will host the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday.

Virginia vs Brown Preview

The Cavaliers improved to 4-1 a week ago, crushing the Air Force Falcons 15-5 at home. The defending national champions have yet to play on the road.

“Today was certainly our best all-around effort,” Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “In terms of our team offense, I think we shot the ball as well as we’ve shot and this was against a great goalie. [Braden] Host has been fantastic and we scored at a high rate. Defense, communicating, when to slide, when not to slide, we made some really good decisions there. When do we need to support the dodge and when not to? We were able to get the shot clock low during their offensive possessions. And, I am certainly really grateful for how well we rode today in terms of creating that pressure with our ten-man ride, and causing a bunch of turnovers and getting the ball back.”

Virginia attackman Michael Kraus and midfielder Payton Cormier each notched a hat trick; Kraus added an assist and Cormier added a pair. Alex Rode earned the victory in goal, conceding a pair of tallies while making 7 saves in just under 50 minutes before giving way to underclassmen Miles Thompson and David Roselle.

Kraus came up with 5 goals in the team’s 18-15 victory over the High Point Panthers on Feb. 25, a day after missing practice with an illness.

“First of all, what a huge effort by Michael Kraus,” Tiffany said, according to The Daily Pilot. “He didn’t practice yesterday because of some sort of stomach bug and we weren’t sure he was going to play at all today. For him to come out and score five goals and have a couple assists was a big effort.”

The Bears are 2-2 on the season, having dropped consecutive games on overtime: They fell to the Stony Brook Seawolves 11-10 on the road on Feb. 22, then lost to Providence College 13-12 at home a week later in a battle for the Ocean State Cup.

Attackman Jack Kniffin and midfielder Ryan Aughavin each netted a hat trick for Brown, with the latter adding a pair of assists. Luke McCaleb, another attackman, added 2 goals and as many assists.

Bears goalkeeper Phil Goss stopped 12 shots.

“Win or lose, we got better this week, but I am certainly thrilled for our team today,” Providence head coach Chris Gabrielli said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Brown is an excellent team and we just made one more play than them today.”