How to Watch American Cup Gymnastics 2020 Online Without Cable

The world’s top gymnasts will be in action on Saturday when they compete in the prestigious American Cup in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The women’s competition (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on NBC, and the men’s competition (5 p.m. ET) will be on NBC Sports Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch both competitions live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 American Cup Preview

The American Cup gymnastics competition is heralded as one of the sport’s most prestigious events, but this year it will present even more significance in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics.

A field lined with some of the world’s top gymnasts from 14 countries is in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin this weekend to compete in the American Cup at the Fiserv Forum.

The event is a part of the International Gymnastics Federation’s four-event all-around World Cup series. On Saturday, the women’s all-around event will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC. Coverage continues at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN with the men’s all-around competition.

For the first time, the all-around series will have an impact on Olympic qualification for this summer’s Tokyo Games. The top three countries in both the men’s and women’s standings following the series of four events will each earn one additional quota spot for the 2020 Olympics.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Sam Mikulak and two-time world champion Morgan Hurd will headline the field on Saturday.

Mikulak, the six-time U.S. all-around champion and 2014 American Cup winner will be up against a world-class men’s field featuring 2016 Olympic parallel bars gold medalist and 2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine, 2016 Olympian Néstor Abad of Spain and 2019 men’s world team bronze medalist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan.

The 27-year-old Mikulak won a record sixth U.S. all-around title last August by the largest margin in history.

Sam Mikulak looking better than ever on his way to his 6th national AA title! #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/znEqBzgRYv — FloGymnastics (@FloGymnastics) August 11, 2019

Joining Mikulak on home soil to compete will be 2019 U.S. vault champion Shane Wiskus who is also the reigning NCAA parallel bars champ for Minnesota.

The 18-year-old Hurd, the 2018 American Cup champion will be going against a top-notch women’s field featuring 2017 world all-around silver medalist Ellie Black of Canada, 2019 world team bronze medalist Giorgia Villa of Italy and the 2019 U.S. junior champion Kayla DiCello, who is making her senior international debut.

Calling the action from the home of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday will be play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon, five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin, two-time Olympic medalist Tim Daggett and reporter Andrea Joyce.