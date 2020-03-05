How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 Online Without Cable

A stacked field that includes Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy is set to tee off from Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Thursday for the Arnold Palmer Invitational — the final tune-up before the lucrative Players Championship.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday).

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include NBC (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational Preview

Last week on the PGA Tour, 21-year-old South Korean Sungjae Im picked up the first win of his career, taking the title at the Honda Classic.

“Over in Korea right now, I know a lot of people are dealing with the coronavirus,” Im said. “And it’s kind of a huge deal with everybody. But I’m just glad as a Korean player that I can deliver some good news to the countrymen back home … to do something for the country and make everybody proud.”

Some big names are back on the course this week, including world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. The tournament served as a turning point in McIlroy’s career when he hoisted the trophy back in 2018.

“This was the start of a two-year journey to get back to this point,” McIlroy told reporters Wednesday. “I came here two years ago off the back of a missed cut in Tampa and sort of a little lost with my game — especially a little lost with my putting. And [I] spent an afternoon with Brad Faxon at the Bear’s Club and then came up here and, obviously, something stuck with me from that afternoon and was able to win and that was my first win in 500-whatever days.

“So, I feel like this place is a lot of special memories to me. It was definitely the catalyst to sort of do what I’ve done over the past two years and ascend back to the top of the world rankings. So, it’s good to be back.”

Defending champion Francesco Molinari is back to defend his title, but has hit a rough patch in his game. He’s missed the cut in three of his last four starts.

“I wouldn’t say my confidence is particularly high right now, because I know where my game is at and it’s not where I want it to be,’’ Molinari told The New York Post. “I try to be honest with myself. In golf, it’s never too easy because there’s a part of you that always makes you think you’re close even when you’re not. I wouldn’t say I’m particularly close right now.’’

One player that won’t be in the field is Tiger Woods. It was reported this week that the 44-year-old is still dealing with stiffness in his back.

“He is not going to play,’’ Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN Friday. “Back still stiff and just not quite ready.’’

