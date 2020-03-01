How to Watch Aston Villa vs Man City Carabao Cup Final in US

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa face-off on Sunday in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will be looking to take home their third straight Carabao Cup on Sunday when they meet their Premier League rival Aston Villa in the final at famed Wembley Stadium in London.

The two-time reigning Premier League champions defeated Chelsea in penalties in last year’s Carabao Cup final. Man City would go on to successfully defend their Premier League title later in a banner 2019, which also saw them win the FA Cup.

The Carabao Cup, which dates back to 1960, kicked off in August and featured all of the soccer clubs from the EFL and Premier League. The first seven rounds were knock-out format and the semi-finals were played over two legs.

Man City advanced to the final by beating Manchester United 3-2 in an aggregate semifinal. They enter Sunday’s match, winners of three consecutive contests, and sit in second place in the Premier League standings at 18-6-3. Man City will be fresh off a late comeback victory they pulled off against Real Madrid on Wednesday during a Champions League match. In the game prior, they picked up a critical Premier League win, getting past third-place Leicester City 1-0 on the road.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa heads into Sunday’s final with their season spiraling, having lost three straight matches and currently sit in second-to-last place in the Premier League with a 7-16-4 record.

Their last win propelled Villa to the Carabao Cup final – a 2-1 result over Leicester City at home on Jan. 28. Villa will be looking for their sixth Carabao Cup title and their first since 1996.

If Villa is going to pull the huge upset on Sunday, they will need a special day from their superstar midfielder, Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old has nine goals and seven assists throughout all competitions this season.

“Villa have one of the best players in the league in Jack Grealish,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “He’s an exceptional player. I didn’t know him before I came here — he was playing in the Championship — but honestly, an exceptional player.”

Man City has dominated Villa in their two contests this season, owning the aggregate score, 9-1. In their last matchup back on Jan. 12, City was led by Sergio Aguero who netted a hat-trick in the 6-1 win.

You’ll have to go back all the way to Sept. of 2013 to find the last time Villa defeated City, when they won a 3-2 contest at Villa Park. City owns an impressive 24-7-9 mark against Villa in 40 Premier League matches.

Man City and Villa met in the League Cup in 2012, with Villa winning 4-2 in extra time.