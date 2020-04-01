How to Watch ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Online Without Cable

For the first time ever, HISTORY is getting full access to one of the most secretive hotspots for paranormal and UFO-related activity in the world, Skinwalker Ranch. The new series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Preview

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch | New Series | Tuesday, March 31 at 10/9c | HISTORY

The new hour-long HISTORY series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is getting unprecedented access to this infamous UFO hotspot. No one has ever been able to bring cameras onto the property until now.

The series will feature a team of scientists and experts conducting a thorough search of the over-500-acre property in Utah’s Uinta Basin. They will be showing viewers never-be-seen footage of the ranch trying to find out the who, what and why behind more than 200 years of unexplained UFO and paranormal mysteries.

The press site teases, “Utilizing the latest in cutting edge technology from lasers and ground-penetrating radars to drone thermography, rockets and more, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before.”

Project Blue Book: Dr. Hynek Learns the Truth About the Skinwalker Curse (Season 2) | History

According to the series announcement, beginning in the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the surrounding area started being referred to as “UFO alley.” In 1996, billionaire and UFO enthusiast Robert Bigelow purchased the property and has been using it to conduct his own experiments on the ranch. Three years ago, the property was sold to an anonymous new owner. This mysterious new owner is leading the team on this new investigation and allowing TV cameras to document the whole thing.

The cast includes Thomas Winterton, the superintendent of Skinwalker Ranch, who oversees the property’s maintenance, facilities and equipment; Jim Morse, the ranch manager who previously had top-secret clearance in the United States Air Force and served on the Military Advisory board for the state of Utah; Dr. Jim Segala, the chief scientist of the project who has over 30 years of experience in the scientific and engineering fields designing and building complex experimental systems; and Bryant “Dragon” Arnold, head of security who has been a trusted friend and advisor for over 25 years to the current unknown owner of Skinwalker Ranch.

The premiere episode is titled “Bad Things Happen When You Dig” and the description promises, “For more than 2 centuries, a ranch in Utah has been associated with strange and disturbing occurrences that defy physical reality; a team of dedicated scientists, researchers and experts is determined to solve the mystery and reveal the secrets.”

The second episode, airing April 7, is titled “Night Visions,” and its description reads, “Peril strikes during a daring investigation as the team embarks on their quest to understand what may lie beneath Skinwalker Ranch.”

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HISTORY.

