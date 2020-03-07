‘Steven Universe Future’ Stream: How to Watch Episodes 11 & 12 Online

If you didn’t catch the latest episodes of Steven Universe Future live on the Cartoon Network, you haven’t lost your chance to watch the latest episodes in the Steven Universe saga. Episodes 11 and 12 aired on Friday, March, 6 after a long hiatus. But you can still catch them online if you didn’t realize they were airing.

You might have missed Episodes 11 and 12 because they aired at 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Eastern on March 6, which was an hour earlier than they aired in 2019.

‘Steven Universe Future’ Details & Preview

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series. Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content. Here are the descriptions for the latest two episodes:

Episode 11: In Dreams – “Steven and Peridot watch a reboot of their favorite show, Camp Pining Hearts, and are dismayed by the new characters and plotlines. When they discover that Steven’s television is capable of displaying his dreams, they try to use this as an opportunity to remake Camp Pining Hearts to their liking, but Steven’s anxiety prevents his dreams from following the script.”

Episode 12: Bismuth Casual – “Steven, Connie, and Pearl take Bismuth to go skating with them. Upon meeting up with some human friends of Pearl and Connie, Steven and Bismuth quickly discover how detached from humanity they both are.”

These episodes are particularly poignant, as Steven is facing his trauma in Episode 12, so it’s definitely one you don’t want to miss.

Fans have been enjoying the new title sequence for this limited series, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. But one fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.” Fans aren’t sure if this new limited series is a goodbye to Steven Universe or if it’s just a new chapter in the story.