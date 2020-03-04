How to Watch TCU vs Kansas Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1 in the Big 12) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 in the Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

TCU vs Kansas Preview

It’s senior night at Allen Fieldhouse, and the Jayhawks will be honoring seniors Isaiah Moss and Udoka Azubuike. It’s still a question mark as to whether or not Azubuike will play after he hurt his ankle Saturday against Kansas State.

“He didn’t practice or anything,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “We’ll see if he can do anything [Tuesday]. The status on him would still be considered ‘questionable probably at best’ for Wednesday. I know he really wants to try to go for a lot of reasons, also it being Senior Night … not too many guys spend four years in school to sit that one out. He’ll do everything he can to get back.”

Azubuike is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.1 points a game, and he leads the team in rebounding, hauling in 10.3 per contest, so if he doesn’t go, his absence will most certainly be felt. The Jayhawks are averaging 74.9 points a game, with Devon Dotson leading the way, netting 18.2 points per game.

TCU is coming off a major 75-72 upset of a No. 2 ranked Baylor team in what was easily their best win of the season. The Horned Frogs started the season off with a 12-3 record, but their hot streak didn’t continue throughout the season, so the win against Baylor was huge.

Desmond Bane, who is averaging 16.1 points a game, led the way with 23 points, hitting a clutch three-pointer with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Bane leads the Horned Frogs in scoring, and he has been excellent all season.

There are some fairly major implications attached to the outcome of this one. If the Jayhawks win, they will at the very least share the Big 12 Conference title, while also giving Self his 500th win as head coach at Kansas. It’s also Senior Night, so the Jayhawks will likely want to go all out in front of the home crowd.