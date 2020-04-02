How to Stream fuboTV on Apple TV (Easy Guide)

Stream fuboTV Now

Apple TV is a convenient means of turning your television into a Smart TV. With access to dozens of apps offering live streamable content and on-demand movies and TV, Apple TV is a convenient means of keeping up-to-date with the latest in televised entertainment. Helping the media device excel beyond a basic cable box is the fuboTV app, a live television streaming service available for download on your Apple TV.

fuboTV delivers the latest in television right to your Apple TV. With your subscription, you’ll enjoy 24/7, unlimited access to more than 100 channels that offer non-stop entertainment including your favorite sitcoms, reality TV shows, and dramatic series. Can’t make it home in time to watch the latest episode of your must-watch productions? fuboTV offers the option to upgrade to a 500 hour Cloud DVR. There’s no need for a DVR box to save your favorite shows at your convenience.

With your fuboTV subscription, you’ll be able to cut the cord from your cable company and cut down on those costly monthly bills. There’s no contract required to sign up for fuboTV and you can change your add ons from month to month. Should you decide that you want access to premium networks or even more sports coverage, you’ll be able to upgrade your fuboTV subscription. Your Apple TV will become the ultimate viewing device with access to NFL RedZone, international sports, and entertainment in a variety of foreign languages with fuboTV upgrades and add-ons.

fuboTV allows viewers to keep up with live local news and access broadcasts of local sports teams. Keep up with your favorite team’s progress during the season, whether it’s in a professional or college game. Host sports nights with your friends and family with live coverage of local games.

How to Download fuboTV on Apple TV

Downloading the fuboTV app on your Apple TV for instant access to the live TV programming you want. All you need is an active Internet Connection and your Apple TV media device plugged into your television.

Follow these steps to access fuboTV on Apple TV:

Sign up for fuboTV Turn on your television Ensure your Apple TV is connected to the Internet Open the “App Store” Select “Search” from the home screen Type in “fuboTV” Select the “fuboTV App” when it comes up Press “Get” and enter your Apple ID password (if requested)

Once downloaded, you’ll need to link your fuboTV account to the app. You can do so by following these steps:

Sign up for fuboTV Launch the fuboTV app Click “Sign in With a Code” On your mobile device or personal computer, go to “fubo.tv/connect” Sign in to your fuboTV account Enter the code displayed on your Apple TV

Now you’re set up to watch hours of live television on your Apple TV with the fuboTV app and your active subscription.

How Much Does fuboTV Cost?

A fuboTV subscription starts at $54.99 per month for the standard plan, which is for 100+ live channels, including Comedy Central, AMC, SNY, MSG, FS1, NFL Network, and MSNBC. You’re able to stream 2 screens at once and get 30 hours of DVR space.

The next tier option is the Family plan for $59.99, which gives you 100+ channels plus you can use 3 screens at once and get a whopping 500 hours of DVR space. For $64.99, you can get Family Plan with Showtime (which adds 9 Showtime On-demand channels into the mix).

There’s an Ultra package that gives 176 channels, plus fubo extra (which adds 40 entertainment channels), Showtime (+9 channels) and Sports Plus (22 high-energy sports-centric channels). Cloud DVR for this place is still 500 hours.

There are also a handful of add-ons you might want to consider, including $4.99/month for AMC Premiere, Sports Plus w/ NFL RedZone for $10.99/month, fubo Extra for $5.99/month (which adds networks like MTV Classic, Nick Music, NBA TV, NHL Network, and the Cooking Channel), Adventure Plus for $4.99/month (adds the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and a few others), and a couple international options as well.

What Content is on fuboTV?

With fuboTV, you’ll be able to stream live TV without a cable subscription price, including networks like USA, Comedy Central, AMC, TBS, TNT, MSNBC, and so much more. That means you’ll get top-tier shows like The Walking Dead, Comedy Central Presents, The Chappelle Show, American Dad!, Final Space, and more!

