How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 11 Online

The latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War is titled “This Is Extortion” and it sounds like one castaway is about to get up to some shenanigans by trying to play double agent. The episode airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 11 Preview

Survivor – This Is Extortion (Sneak Peek 1)

In the episode description for Survivor season 40, episode 11, titled “This Is Extortion,” it teases that “one castaway plays double agent and goes undercover to infiltrate a group they want to vote out. Also, one player who has been playing it cool finally goes to work to search for an idol.”

CBS has also recently revealed what it is going to do for the Survivor finale. Obviously, the entire season filmed last summer (that’s when Survivor films, two seasons per summer), but the finales are held live, so what are they going to do now with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone at home?

Well, CBS announced that Probst “will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

So at least they’re going to have everyone appear in some capacity. That’s a pretty good solution. It will air over three hours on Wednesday, May 13.

Survivor – This Is Extortion (Sneak Peek 2)

In the same release, CBS also announced that the penultimate episode, airing May 6, will be two hours instead of the usual one. And finally, season 32 of The Amazing Race will premiere on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In the game right now, the fire token count stands at Denise Stapley, Nick Wilson, and Tony Vlachos with three each and Sophie Clarke and Jeremy Collins with two apiece. Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sarah Lacina, and Ben Driebergen each have one, and Michele Fitzgerald doesn’t have any.

Out on Edge of Extinction, Parvati Shallow and Danni Boatwright each got two fire tokens after selling the 50/50 advantage to Michele. No one else has any fire tokens.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

