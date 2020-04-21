How to Watch The Grammy Salute to Prince Online Free

Back in January, in conjunction with the 2020 Grammy Awards, CBS put together a tribute concert to honor the late artist Prince, who died in 2016. It airs Tuesday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Preview

Behind-the-scenes of Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to PrinceCBS and The Recording Academy will celebrate the music of 7x GRAMMY Winner, Prince, with the new special LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE. Hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, the tribute special will feature an all-star lineup of artists including John Legend, Chris Martin and Dave Grohl performing some of Prince's biggest hits. Check out this behind the scenes preview. LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE airs Tuesday, 4/21 at 9pm, ET/PT. 2020-04-20T14:39:28.000Z

On January 28, some of the biggest stars in music came together to pay tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson, the prolific musician who passed away in 2016. Now, on the fourth anniversary of his death, CBS is airing the special honoring the 38-time Grammy nominee and seven-time Grammy winner.

The tribute concert features performances from Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs. CBS also teases that “several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including Grammy Award-winning band the Revolution, past Grammy Award nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time take the stage for a historic joint performance.”

The show is hosted by Maya Rudolph, who started a Prince tribute band in 2011 with her college friend and jazz vocalist Gretchen Lieberum. Their band will also perform during the tribute concert.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-Grammys special.”

Morris Day Brings “Jungle Love” To Prince’s Party | Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to PrinceThe 1980s dance group The Time could not have come together without Prince. Band vocalist and pop-funk/soul master Morris Day pays tribute to the Purple One with a performance of “Jungle Love,” which Prince co-wrote and produced. Backed up by Jerome Benton, another past member of the Time, the performance is more than a musical tribute—it’s Day’s and Benton’s tribute to a great friend. Catch the full performance during "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince," airing on Tuesday, April 21 from 9–11PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. About the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs: Recording Academy is the world's leading society of musical professionals, and is dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and sustaining music's past, present and future. Connect with the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs: WEBSITE: http://www.grammy.com FACEBOOK: http://grm.my/2gcTcMk TWITTER: http://grm.my/2gDUHUD INSTAGRAM: http://grm.my/2gZGIvJ Subscribe NOW to the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube: http://grm.my/1dTBF8H #MorrisDay #Prince 2020-04-16T18:05:33.000Z

“One of the true joys of producing the Grammy Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” added executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “His Grammy appearances, though few, were historic, and it’s with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us. We’ve gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music’s truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it’s a tall order to do him justice.”

Prince has more than 40 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), ranging from platinum to diamond. His catalog is home to 19 Top 10 singles and five No. 1 hits. Prince was presented with the Recording Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards. Releasing nearly 40 studio albums, Price has solidified his mark as one of the most influential artists of all time.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince airs Tuesday, April 21 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

