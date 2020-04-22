How to Watch Jane Goodall Documentary ‘The Hope’ Online Free

Just in time for Earth Day, Nat Geo is debuting a new documentary about renowned environmentalist and advocate Jane Goodall titled Jane Goodall: The Hope. It premieres Wednesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the National Geographic Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Jane Goodall: The Hope live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

This two-hour documentary is described by Nat Geo as the story “of one remarkable woman who became a global icon in animal welfare and conservation who not only hoped for a better world, she achieved it.”

The press release reads, “The sweeping documentary celebrates the vast legacy of Dr. Goodall’s four decades of advocacy work for chimpanzees and depicts the next chapter for generations to come. Picking up where National Geographic Documentary Films’ 2017 award-winning Jane left off, the two-hour special follows Dr. Goodall throughout her robust travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope.

“The film offers an intimate perspective of Dr. Goodall’s pivotal transformation from scientist to inspirational activist and shows the harrowing obstacles she has faced throughout her remarkable career. Featuring an extensive collection of photographs and footage that spans over seven decades, the documentary illustrates how Dr. Goodall’s passion for wildlife and unshakable drive have persevered, making her one of the most important figures in wildlife conservation and galvanizing a future generation to create lasting change.”

It has been nearly 60 years since Goodall first traveled to what is now called Tanzania and courageously entered the little-known world of chimpanzees.

“By the mid-1980s Goodall realized that chimpanzee populations were decreasing because of habitat destruction, the live animal and bushmeat trades, and the primates’ susceptibility to human diseases. She also witnessed that the people who lived in many of the communities surrounding the chimpanzees’ habitat struggled with poverty and the lack of health and education facilities. Goodall realized that only by improving the lives of these people could humans hope to protect chimpanzees and their forests. She became increasingly concerned about the plight of infant chimpanzees orphaned by the bushmeat trade and those in captive situations. Finally, she realized that unless young people became better stewards than previous generations, all efforts to conserve the natural world would be made in vain. This led to her Roots & Shoots program that now has thousands of members of all ages in some 60 countries, all involved in hands-on projects to help people, animals, and the environment.”

Jane Goodall: The Hope airs on the heels of Born Wild: The Next Generation, a one-hour special hosted by Robin Roberts that takes an unprecedented look at our planet’s baby animals and their ecosystems, which fans huge environmental changes right now. Various Nat Geo photographers, ABC News correspondents and global superstar Chris Hemsworth will take viewers on a stunning journey around the world, from Australia and California, from Canada and Hawaii, from Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Jane Goodall: The Hope airs Wednesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo.

