Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Wife Hilarie Burton’s New Show: Watch Online

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, and wife Hilarie Burton are hosting a new show from their farm in upstate New York tonight. It starts at 10 p.m. Eastern, after AMC’s showing of The Departed ends. Here’s how to watch Friday Night In with The Morgans online.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Friday Night In with the Morgans’ Preview

In an interview with TooFab, Jeffrey Dean Morgan said that the idea for the show came to him when he guest-starred on Talking Dead remotely after the pandemic shutdowns started. He said: “I just had this thought that there was something that maybe we could do, we could put together. I didn’t know what it was, but I emailed the head of AMC and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about doing something — and I’m not sure exactly what it is — but, you know, we could kind of talk to our friends and check in, see how people are doing, the people that are doing good out there and doing something with the coronavirus.”

He told TV Insider that they had about four days to put the whole thing together, and AMC sent them some equipment to help. “I had no idea… I thought we could just do this on a computer,” Morgan said. “It ended up being we have four boxes of equipment and cables and I built the studio in our garage. There’s no way we could film in our house with our kids.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Morgan on 'Friday Night In with the Morgans' | TV InsiderThe Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and actress/writer/producer Hilarie Burton Morgan talk about their new AMC talk show, Friday Night In with the Morgans, their Comfort TV, and much more from their home in upstate NY. Visit TV Insider for more news: http://www.tvinsider.com FOLLOW US: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tvinsider Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvinsider Instagram: http://instagram.com/tvinsider 2020-04-16T18:35:45.000Z

The description for tonight’s episode on TV Guide reads: “Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Christian Serratos from ‘The Walking Dead’ and the Morgan’s local family physician, all appear via video chat.”

Tonight’s episode is going to feature Jensen Ackles, from Supernatural (where he stars as main character Dean Winchester and Morgan played his dad), and Ackles’ wife Danneel. The two actually set up Burton and Morgan. Local doctor and friend Dr. Sharagim Kemp will also be a guest tonight and they’ll all be part of the same chat.

Morgan and Burton told TV Insider that they were starting to spiral, like so many. Burton said that Morgan would put on Dateline for her when she came to bed because that’s her “love language” and it was a much-needed distraction. She said that they want to do the same and create a safe space for other people to turn to right now.

Episode 2 is scheduled to air on Friday, April 24. For this next episode, Sarah Wayne Callies and Sophia Bush will chat with the Morgans via video chat, TV Guide noted. On Episode 3, they’ll have a local farmer who taught them about farming share how to support your local agricultural community.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might also appear in future episodes, and Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger, Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Rudd, and others are on the wait list, TooFab shared.

Morgan told TV Insider that they’re not sure how many episodes they’re going to do, but right now they’re lined up for four. “I think we’ll probably do more than four,” he added.

