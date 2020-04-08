How to Watch Kenny Rogers Tribute Online Without Cable

Tonight is the CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special. The broadcast honoring Kenny Rogers premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features special guests Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, and more. Proceeds will benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Kenny Rogers CMT tribute special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Kenny Rogers CMT Tribute Preview

You can see a preview of tonight’s special below.

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares begins at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. Prior to tonight, CMT GIANTS aired specials about Alan Jackson in 2008, Hank Williams, Jr. in 2007, and Reba McEntire in 2006, according to IMDb.

Tonight’s event is being hosted by Rita Wilson, who has recently recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The event will feature virtual performances from a number of stars, along with interviews from people who were close to Kenny Rogers. The lineup includes Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, and more. It’s sure to be an exciting event with amazing music. Each person participating will be filming from their home, where they’re sheltering in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The show will also feature interviews and clips of commentary from Rogers.

To contribute to the MusiCares and the COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here. This fund provides aid to people in the music industry who have lost work through the coronavirus pandemic. Half of the proceeds will go to people in the Nashville community, WNCY reported.

Here are some songs by Kenny Rogers that you can enjoy while waiting for the event to begin tonight.

The first song, The Gambler, is one of Kenny Rogers’ most popular songs. It’s a classic favorite, loved by his fans. If you’ve never seen the music video, you should definitely take a moment to watch it. The video is below.

Another of Kenny Rogers’ best songs is Coward of the County. The video for the song is embedded below.

You might also enjoy his song Lucille, with the famous line: “You picked a fine time to leave me Lucille.” The video is embedded below.

Rita Wilson is hosting tonight. In a statement she said: “Kenny Rogers introduced so many to country music. His songs crossed over into many genres. I’ll never forget the evocative angst in Kenny’s voice on ‘Ruby,’ the unmistakable hooks and his unique, authentic ability to tell a story in ‘The Gambler,’ and of course, the perfection of his duet with Dolly Parton, ‘Islands in the Stream.’ Kenny’s impact has been indelible. It’s an honor to be hosting CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers and to share in an evening of Kenny’s songs with so many iconic artists.”

You can also donate tonight by texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the event tonight, KVUE reported.

