How to Watch NFL Draft Without Cable for Free

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and it will come in virtual form for the first time in history.

Round 1 starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Rounds 2-3 start Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 start Saturday at Noon ET. Coverage on all three days will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 NFL draft live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

2020 NFL Draft Preview

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the draft will have a new format this year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be reading draft picks off from his basement, and 58 of the nation’s top prospects will have cameras set up in their homes in order to capture their respective reactions.

Heisman Trophy winner and expected No. 1 overall pick, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, will be one of the 58. He has heard the hype surrounding him, and he says that while he’s expecting to be taken with the first overall pick, he’s prepared for anything. “I have been watching the draft enough years that I know crazy things have happened and I have watched people on camera slip and then the camera stays in their face and all that stuff so I am keeping everything on the table,” Burrow said. “I expect to be number one, but you know I am not positive about it.”

While most are certain the Cincinnati Bengals will grab Burrow with the No. 1 pick, but what happens after that remains a mystery. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has experts divided about where he’ll be taken, with some predicting he’ll be a top-three pick, and others saying he could fall out of the top 10.

Here’s a list of who picks when in the first round:

1. Cincinnati Bengals 2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions 4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers 8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets 12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts) 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos 16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys 18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles 22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills) 23. New England Patriots 24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings 26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks 28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans 30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers 32. Kansas City Chiefs Six teams don’t have a pick in the first round at all: the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

Something else new this year? Alongside the draft, there will be a Draft-A-Thon, a fundraising effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief. According to the league, “donations can be made at NFL.com/RELIEF … There is also a text-to-donate option. In addition to raising funds, the Draft-A-Thon will pay tribute to healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19.”