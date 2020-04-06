‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 15 Live Stream: How to Watch TWD Online

Tonight is Season 10 Episode 15 of The Walking Dead on AMC. The unofficial season finale will air at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). The planned season finale won’t air until a later date.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch The Walking Dead live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including AMC. Moreover, as a special offer that ends today, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Walking Dead live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch The Walking Dead live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of The Walking Dead on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AMC Premiere

AMC Premiere is another option, but this one only works if you already have a cable or satellite subscription. It won’t work if you’re outside the U.S. or if you cut the cable cord.

The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active. Xfinity viewers can upgrade to AMC Premiere through Xfinity.”

People who are subscribed to AMC Premiere get to see The Walking Dead episodes 48 hours early (tonight’s episode is already available this way). You can get a free trial if you want to try out the service first.

‘The Walking Dead’ Preview

Here’s a trailer for tonight.

VideoVideo related to ‘the walking dead’ season 10 episode 15 live stream: how to watch twd online 2020-04-05T20:03:48-04:00

Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

VideoVideo related to ‘the walking dead’ season 10 episode 15 live stream: how to watch twd online 2020-04-05T20:03:48-04:00

Here’s a quick recap of where we left off with spoilers for all the episodes before tonights’ of The Walking Dead.

In the last few episodes, we’ve had some pretty major things happen on the show. While Eugene and crew were heading off to meet with the mysterious woman on the radio, they had a detour and ended up meeting a strange woman who calls herself Princess.

Beta, meanwhile, is kind of losing his mind. Last week we found out that he was a famous singer. He played one of his songs to a horde of walkers and then ended up taking half of Alpha’s face and turning it into his own mask. Alpha was killed by Negan after Carol set Negan free.

The song Beta played last week is from an in-universe album called Half Moon Live. But the song actually appears to be a slightly altered version of a song written by Emily Kinney, who played Beth on The Walking Dead. The song includes lyrics like: “I’m a miser when I’m rich but a gambler if I’m broke. And if we’re gonna be laughing I want to be in on the joke… Making me draw blood will never make me want to stay.”

In fact, we already heard this song once before in Season 10 Episode 5 when Yumiko was listening to the same song, also performed by Ryan Hurst. Kinney’s song is called “The Turtle and the Monkey.”

VideoVideo related to ‘the walking dead’ season 10 episode 15 live stream: how to watch twd online 2020-04-05T20:03:48-04:00

Here’s the full song that Beta sang, but performed by Emily Kinney.

VideoVideo related to ‘the walking dead’ season 10 episode 15 live stream: how to watch twd online 2020-04-05T20:03:48-04:00

Here are the opening minutes of Episode 15.

VideoVideo related to ‘the walking dead’ season 10 episode 15 live stream: how to watch twd online 2020-04-05T20:03:48-04:00

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates