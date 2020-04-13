‘TMZ Investigates: Tiger King’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Fox Show Online

Tonight, TMZ Investigates is airing a special called Tiger King — What Really Went Down. The show is about Joe Exotic and following up with his case, along with investigating Carole Baskin and the possible cause of her husband’s disappearance. The show starts at 9:02 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch TMZ Investigates: Tiger King live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch TMZ Investigates: Tiger King live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch TMZ Investigates: Tiger King live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch TMZ Investigates: Tiger King live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘TMZ Investigates: Tiger King’ Preview

Preview: TMZ Investigates Tiger King | TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING – WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN?Don't miss the FOX Special, TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING – WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN?, MON at 9/8c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more FOX clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX FOX presents a TMZ investigation behind the bizarre true-crime story EVERYONE is talking about, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. This one-hour special will delve into what really went down, with the interviews only TMZ can get, exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation. Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Add FOX on Google+: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXPlus‬‬ Preview: TMZ Investigates Tiger King | TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING – WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN? http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting 2020-04-09T16:22:49.000Z

Tonight’s show is hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin. The new show promises to bring new footage and revelations that weren’t in the documentary series. The show airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

The official description for the series reads: “TMZ’s Harvey Levin Gives Viewers Unique Access To the Strange Twists and Turns Behind Joe Exotic’s Story. FOX presents a TMZ investigation behind the bizarre true-crime story EVERYONE is talking about, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. This one-hour special will delve into what really went down, with the interviews only TMZ can get, exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.”

At least 15 people will be interviewed by Harvey Levin, New York Post reported. This will include a law enforcement official who believes Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s second husband, was indeed murdered. A sheriff will talk about evidence he’s looking at, along with a woman who was one of the last people to see Lewis alive and will speak out for the first time.

The show will also consider whether Joe Exotic was framed in the murder-for-hire plot, if Joe Exotic really abused his animals, and the current status of the investigations connected to Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin.

Levin told New York Post: ““I’ve got a sheriff on the show who’s saying he thinks Joe was wrongly convicted … You’re going to have to decide whether that’s true or not. According to multiple people on our show, Joe told multiple people that he wanted Carole dead. He was obsessed and talked about it all the time. The interesting thing about that is if he really wanted her dead, typically you don’t tell the world you’re going to do it.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told TMZ that he believes Lewis had to be killed by two people if he was killed. Baskin has always said she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance.

Netflix just recently aired an aftershow about Tiger King that was hosted by Joel McHale, where he interviewed a number of people who were part of the documentary series. That new show appears on Netflix as Episode 8 in the Tiger King series and it’s called “The Tiger King and I.”

