How to Watch ‘The West Memphis Three’ ID Movie Online Without Cable

Investigation Discovery is debuting a three-hour event this weekend called The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery, which is about the 1993 triple homicide of three young boys in West Memphis, Arkansas. It premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the ID channel.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can stream ID and watch The West Memphis Three live online:

On May 5, 1993, the parents of three 8-year-old boys realized their sons — Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers — were missing. The next day, the police uncovered a horrific triple homicide. According to the Investigation Discovery press site, the case “turns into one of the most chilling cases in recent history.”

“Police discover the bodies in what looks like a ritualistic murder scene, and with a demonic presence looming, the people of West Memphis suspect evil is living among them. Investigators quickly seize three teen suspects they believe are Satanists. The trio, later nicknamed the ‘West Memphis Three,’ seems like the obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the cult-like killings, are they truly guilty or just easily targeted outsiders? The small-town murders that transform into a decade-long, global saga are detailed in The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery.

The titular “West Memphis Three” are a group of friends named Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley who were labeled “goth” and were outcasts at school. Misskelley confesses and it looks like the case will be closed quickly… until a missing piece of evidence emerges in the lead-up to the trial that “cripples the case,” causing the public to “question whether the West Memphis Three are actually guilty, or if they are being targeted just for wearing black and listening to heavy metal music.”

“Through one-on-one interviews with those closest to the case, including an interview with one of the defendants, Jason Baldwin, this special uncovers how the three teens were convicted and later released. With courtroom footage, interrogation room audiotapes and emotional interviews with family members, The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery looks at the case from all angles and shines a light on the worldwide movement that rose in hopes of liberating the trio, begging the question: if the West Memphis Three didn’t do it, who did?”

“Even now, the case of the West Memphis Three still lingers as many questions remain unanswered, and confusion looms over a mystery that fueled America’s Satanic Panic,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. “As speculation continues to haunt the case, this installment of the ID Murder Mystery franchise gives an inside look into the widespread panic, celebrity activism and shocking trials that lead to a surprising conclusion.”

ID’s Murder Mystery franchise has also examined the cases of Susan Powell, Aaron Hernandez, Chris Watts, and Robert Durst. The West Memphis Three episode airs Sunday, April 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight ET/PT on ID. It is being rebroadcast immediately after the initial three-hour broadcast.

