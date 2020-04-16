How to Watch ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Season 2 Online

FX’s sleeper comedy hit of 2019 is back with its second season when What We Do in the Shadows returns on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream What We Do in the Shadows on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 2 Preview

What We Do In The Shadows | Season 2: First Look | FX

The second season of What We Do in the Shadows is here to continue following the “nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen).”

The season two description teases that the vampires will find themselves at human Super Bowl parties, dealing with internet trolls, finding an energy vampire who becomes drunk on power, and also the usual “ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?”

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Guillen teased that Guillermo fans will be in luck this season because he gets to a lot of cool stuff.

“It’s going to be it’s a really good season. It’s super exciting. Guillermo gets to do a lot of action stuff,” teased Gullen. “So I’m really excited for everyone to take a look at that. And it’s a conflict for Guillermo to want something and be good at something else. So it’s a nice crossroad.”

What We Do In The Shadows | Season 2: Humor Preview | FX

He later added, “I think he really finds his flooring, I guess, or what he’s really meant to do is what the universe is telling him, but he’s committed to his goal. So it’s kind of hard for him to say this or that. But I think the whole season will see him kind of fight with himself, with being loyal to his master, and even with the people who are, like, the vampires who could care less about him, but they to him they’re still part of his family. Like, he considers them family. So you’re loyal to your family. You’re loyal to the people you love. And that’s hard sometimes because the universe is telling you to do something else.”

The other actors also teased what their characters are up to this season as well:

“I have to leave the house and I have to change my name because I’ve done something despicable. And so I’m not outwardly a vampire for an episode,” said Berry of his character Laszlo, adding that we also get to see vampire Elvis. “Then there’s Elvis. He pops up. He was made into a vampire in the ’70s, just before he died, ’77. He’s in the basement. That was a lot of fun being with him.”

“Nadja and Laszlo are in a very good place,” added Demetriou. “They’re very, very in love and so a little more sexually active than ever.”

What We Do In the Shadows season two premieres with two episodes, at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 15 on FX; subsequent weeks will air one episode only, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

