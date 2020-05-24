How to Watch Coca Cola 600 Online Without Cable

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 Will be held Sunday afternoon, with both the qualifying session and the race itself taking place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualification starts at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 and the race starts at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the race on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are two of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the race live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are two of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with these channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Coca-Cola 600 Preview

The 1.5 mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval covers 400 laps, and it’s the longest race of the year. Two-time winner Martin Truex Jr. emerged victorious in 2019, but he will have some extraordinary competition again Sunday. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman areas currently the top three drivers in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings, but Denny Hamlin could be the one to beat.

Hamlin has had two top-five finishes in the last week. After finishing fifth at Darlington a week ago last Sunday, Hamlin took the checkered flag Wednesday at the Toyota 500, as well. Joey Logano see the size of the track at Charlotte being a potential factor in the race. “There is more room at Charlotte than at Darlington, so you will see more aggressive moves,” Logano said of the speedway.

“For us to find a way to get back to the racetrack as a sport and industry and get back to work before most was an amazing opportunity NASCAR saw,” Logano said. “It was important for all of our livelihoods. I’m proud to be part of this sport to be able to do that in the safest way we can.”

Logano also noted that while things are drastically different for everyone involved right now, his job ultimately remains the same. “The protocol part is a little weird, but it is what it is and I’m glad we’re doing it – don’t get me wrong,” he said. “As far as once you’re strapped in the car and racing nothing is different, nothing at all. The way you communicate to your team, we’re used to being secluded inside of a race car and only communicate through your radio. That’s what we do. That’s our job. Nothing changes from the driver’s standpoint.”

Here’s a list of drivers scheduled to participate in the Coca-Cola 600:

Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Alex Bowman Jimmie Johnson William Byron Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer Erik Jones Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola Matt Kenseth Matt DiBenedetto Tyler Reddick Austin Dillon Christopher Bell Ryan Newman Cole Custer Chris Buescher John Hunter Nemechek Ty Dillon Ryan Preece Bubba Wallace Daniel Suarez Michael McDowell Joey Gase Timmy Hill Corey Lajoie Quin Houff Brennan Poole JJ Yeley Garret Smithley B.J. McLeod

As the race occurs on Memorial Day Weekend, there will be a brief stoppage to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.