How to Watch Supercross 2020 Round 11 Online Without Cable

Monster Energy AMA Supercross makes its return on Sunday with Round 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Coverage of the race will be on both NBC Sports Network (3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET) and NBC (4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Supercross Round 11 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free

Supercross Round 11 Preview

There won’t be fans in the arena but the races will go on as Supercross kicks back into gear from its COVID-19 hiatus on Sunday.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to an event and on the flight here, I was fighting back a smile the whole time,” David Prater, director of operations for Supercross at Feld Motor Sports, told ABC4 in Utah. “I’m just so happy and excited to get back to work, along with our entire staff and industry.”

Supercross will hold races with no fans in attendance for its final seven races. On March 7 the series was halted during Round 10.

“We’re excited to continue our work with Feld Entertainment, Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, and the Utah Department of Health Services. Their continued support along with Utah’s Governor Gary R. Herbert, have made it possible for Supercross’ return to Utah,” said Jeff Robbins, President and CEO, Utah Sports Commission. “We also look forward to showcasing Utah worldwide via Supercross’ global footprint.”

Here is the format for the final seven rounds, per the Supercross’ official site:

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick

250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

250SX Class Main Event

450SX Class Main Event

It was certainly an unexpected break for a lot of the racers, but those like Ken Roczen — a top contender with three victories this season — took the time to recover.

“Obviously when the whole coronavirus thing started, we were all in the unknown and kind of still are in the unknown of when we’ll continue racing,” Roczen told Mike Tirico on told Lunch Talk Live. “But it looked like (the return) was going to be quite far out.

“I took some time off and actually helped my body because no matter what, when we start back up racing, and they’re still trying to get all the races in, there’s going to be a lot of racing all in a row. And not to mention going into 2021 series, there’s going to be a lot of back to back racing with very little time off, so I decided to take some time off.”

The race schedule currently runs through the end of June. More information is available at supercrosslive.tv.