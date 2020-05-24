Tiger & Peyton vs Phil & Brady Live Stream: How to Watch

Four of the greatest of all-time in their respective sports will team up for charity with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at the The Match: Champions for Charity.

It starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

Tiger & Peyton vs Phil & Brady Preview

Rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are back at, squaring off in a second-edition of The Match — and this time they’re bringing friends.

The Match: Champions for Charity is taking place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida — Woods’ home course. The first go-around of the event pitted Mickelson against woods in a one-on-one format, but now they add the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks to the mix to spice things up.

WarnerMedia and the four players will collectively make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit various COVID-19 relief efforts locally and nationally.

“This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago,” Woods said, per CBS Sports. “That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We’re coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it’s about charity. That’s the reason why we’re all doing this.”

Of course, the matchup has come with a fair share of trash talk leading up, with the duos having faced off with each other multiple times during their respective historic careers — Tiger and Phil on the links and Brady and Manning on the gridiron.

“I’m excited to go to Tiger’s home course,’’ Mickelson said. “He was insistent on us doing this at his home course. He was not happy about losing the first time [in Las Vegas]. And he wants to win badly the second time, so much so that everyone else wanted to play elsewhere and he insisted that we do it at his home course. That just makes me and Tom more motivated to go to his home course and beat him.

“Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there. That’s fine. We’ll take it to him and Peyton, and there will be no excuses. Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them. We’ll make it so that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he’ll have a bad memory.”

Brady has had some shade for Manning as well.

“I’m just worried about them pumping crowd noise in there if he starts making putts like they used to at the RCA Dome,” Brady told Bleacher Report.

There is sure to be some twists, with some being revealed already. For instance, the one-club challenge will happen on No. 5 in which golfers must choose one club to play the entire hole

If you’re looking to make a buck on The Match, Woods and Manning are -190, while Mickelson and Brady are +170.