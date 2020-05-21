How to Watch Tiger & Peyton vs Phil & Brady for Free

Four legendary athletes — two golfers and two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time — will face off in The Match: Champions for Charity. Tom Brady will pair with Phil Mickelson to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe, Sound Florida.

It starts Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch The Match live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via a free trial of one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Tiger & Peyton vs Phil & Brady Preview

In November 2018, Mickelson and Woods met in The Match I, which took place in Las Vegas, and Mickelson emerged victorious. This time, Medalist Golf Club will play host, and it’s a course Woods considers to be his home course — although Mickelson doesn’t think that will matter much.

“There will be no excuses. It’s his home course but Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them, and we’ll make it that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he’ll have a bad memory,” Mickelson said. He also suggested his familiarity playing with Brady could be a definite asset Sunday, and he had high praise for the new Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback.

“I’ve played with Tom a few times. I’ve played with him at Augusta National and Friar’s Head and I’ve seen him hit some remarkable shots and I’ve seen him hit some shots that you wouldn’t be so surprised he hit,” Mickelson said. “But his strength is he is a very good putter and he hits the ball a long ways and he’s good with his short irons. If I can get the ball in play I think we’ll have a chance on the back-nine modified alternate-shot platform.”

The four legends will all be wearing microphones so fans will be privy to all of their fun color commentary and playful trash talk, and each will be riding in his own golf cart while going caddy-free due to coronavirus precautions. There will also be no spectators or fans, but the addition of two of the NFL’s greatest former rivals should make this quite an entertaining game of golf.

Mickelson noted the addition of the two quarterbacks should definitely up the trash-talking ante. “Tiger and I clamped up the first time,” Mickelson said. “That won’t happen again. I think having Peyton there will be a big part of it because he gives me and Tom somebody to rough up. Peyton, when he comes back at you, he does it in a funny way that elicits a laughter from you as opposed to a defensive response. And I think that’s why he’s so funny, because even the person he is cutting up finds it funny and doesn’t take it personal. And that will allow us to free it up and do it a little bit more.”

When the two were competitors on the playing field, Brady got the best of Manning. In their 17 head-to-head matchups in NFL history, Brady won 11, going 8-4 against Manning while he was with the Indianapolis Colts and netting a 3-2 mark against hime when he was with the Denver Broncos. Manning will have a chance to best Brady in a new and different way on Sunday, and this time, a $10 million charity purse going to coronavirus relief efforts will be at stake.