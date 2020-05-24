How to Watch Tiger Slam Documentary Online Without Cable

Tiger Slam, a one-hour documentary about golf legend Tiger Woods’ unprecedented 10-month stretch of golf from 2000-2001 in which he won four majors, will make its premiere Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Tiger Slam live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Fire TV Stick, Rokue, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Golf Channel is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which you can watch with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tiger Slam live as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the documentary within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Golf Channel is one of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tiger Slam live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies (which will include the documentary after it airs) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Golf Channel is included in the Sling Blue plus Sports Extra channel bundle. It costs $30 for the first month ($40 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Golf Channel if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tiger Slam live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Tiger Slam’ Preview

Tiger Slam will air following the golf-for-charity event The Match II, in which Woods pairs with NFL legend Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will be presented with limited commercials.

The Wire actor Michael Kenneth Williams will narrate, and Woods’ caddy during the stretch, Steve Williams, swing instructor Butch Harmon and opponents Bob May and David Duval will be among those who share their memories of the incredible 10-month stretch of golf. One tale included in the film is Williams’ story of the time they almost ran out of golf balls during a major competition in the second round because Woods had been practicing his putts in his hotel and left several balls in his room.

The hour-long documentary will examine one specific period of time in particular: the 294-days of golf in which Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open, Open Championship, PGA Championship, and his at The Masters in 2001. It began with the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where Woods started a streak of dominance that hasn’t been seen in the 20 years since. He was 65 under par during this time span, which was 45 strokes better than the rest of his competition at the time. The documentary promises to explore Woods’ unprecedented greatness at the time, along with what went into that stretch of dominance.

“I was in such a zone today, working on, you know, every shot, working so hard on every shot. Then I walked over to the side and I just started thinking, you know, I don’t have any more shots to play. I’m done – I won the Masters,” Woods said after he had just won the Masters in 2001. “It was just a weird feeling, because, you know, when you are focused so hard on each and every shot, you kind of forget everything else. When I didn’t have any more shots to play, that’s when I started to realize what I had done; I won the tournament, and I started getting a little emotional and trying to pull it together.”

Woods was 25-years-old at the time and apparently followed the historic run-up with an unfortunate bout with sickness. “Stayed in bed for about four days. Had 102-degree fever; had the flu pretty good,” Woods said when he was once asked how he celebrated his victories.

The film was produced by Jarrod Ficklin, Israel DeHerrera and Kory Kozak.