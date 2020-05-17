Union Berlin vs Bayern Live Stream: How to Watch Bundesliga in US

German football returns when FC Union Berlin takes on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Sunday May 17 at Stadion An der Alten Förstere.

The match starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and TUDN in the United States. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

This will be an interesting match for Union Berlin, who will be without manager Urs Fischer, who was banned from the game. Fischer broke quarantine rules to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and was banned from the match as a result. Union Berlin will be also be without their excellent attacking midfielder Yunus Malli, who is currently playing at VFL Wolfsburg, and they will be missing center back Marvin Friedrich, who received a red card in his last game against Freiburg. Sheraldo Becker will also be out with a thigh injury.

As for Bayern Munich, star forward Robert Lewandowski should be back in the starting lineup after missing some time with a knee injury. Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic and Jann-Fiete Arp will also return. Lewandowski, who leads the league with 25 goals in 23 league games, is very much looking forward to his return after spending the last few months working out. “I feel better than ever before because I was able to work hard on my physical fitness for the last two months,” Lewandowski said.

Bayern are just a point shy of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, and they have nine matches left. Bayern coach Hansi Flick expects a tough matchup despite Union Berlin being without so many key players, along with their head coach. “They’re a team with a great mentality. We will face an aggressive team that takes the direct route to goal,” Flick said of Union. “We need to stand up and be counted. We can’t get a result just through the quality of our football. “We have to show our mentality and take on challenges.”

Union are currently sitting in 11th place in the table, and they have been playing well. Bayern have rattled off 11 straight victories, and will be hard to topple, especially with a healthy Lewandowski in the lineup, but the extended break due to the coronavirus pandemic has thrown everyone for a loop, and it will be interesting to see how both teams come out playing in this one.