CNN Coronavirus Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Tonight CNN is hosting a coronavirus global town hall called Coronavirus: Facts and Fear. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be two hours long.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Coronavirus: Facts and Fear on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Coronavirus Town Hall Preview

The “Coronavirus: Facts and Fear” town hall will air from 8-10 p.m. Eastern on CNN.

The town hall will be moderated by Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Special guests will be former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and Greta Thunberg.

CNN later released an updated lineup and added MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to the guests for tonight.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and activist Greta Thunberg join @Anderson Cooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/UmqUsUtsdB — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

This isn’t CNN’s first coronavirus-themed town hall. They’ve had 10 already. One was with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Celine Gounder. Another in early May featured Al Gore, Spike Lee, and Laurie Garrett. The series launched in February, The Hill reported.

This particular one, however, has gotten a lot of attention because of the inclusion of Greta Thunberg. One person on Facebook responded to CNN’s announcement by writing: “I’m sorry to say it, but although Greta Thunberg is no doubt a bright young woman with a great future, she is by no means an expert on the virus. She should be replaced by another doctor on this panel.”

But others, like author Roxane Gay, defended the decision on Twitter. She wrote: “Unqualified men appear on cable all day every day, bloviating endlessly, but Greta Thunberg is a bridge too far? Ok.”

Thunberg was awarded Time’s Person of the Year and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. She recently said that she recovered from what she believed was the coronavirus. She shared the news on Instagram on March 24, writing:

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously [sic] I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it [sic] what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need.

In her message, she said that her dad was also sick and had far more severe symptoms than she had. She wasn’t able to be tested, but she had traveled in Central Europe while COVID-19 cases had been climbing.

