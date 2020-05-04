‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Good Witch Season 6 is premiering Sunday, May 3, on Hallmark at 9 p.m. ET. We haven’t seen a new episode since the special October movie, and fans are ready to get back to the magic and escape reality.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Good Witch Season 6 premiere on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Premiere Preview

Here’s a preview of Good Witch for tonight.

Preview – Good Witch – SpellsThe brand new season of Good Witch begins Sunday, May 3rd at 9pm/8c! Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/good-witch 2020-04-22T22:56:49Z

And here’s another preview.

Exclusive Good Witch Preview – I Put a Spell On YouWatch this exclusive preview for the all-new season of Good Witch. Find out more here: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/good-witch 2020-04-21T21:46:13.000Z

When Season 5 ended, Bailee Madison left the show. The Season 5 finale was focused on her graduation and saying goodbye to her character, Grace. That doesn’t mean that Madison won’t ever appear on Good Witch again. It just means that she’s no longer a season regular and you won’t be seeing her in very many episodes anymore. Three months later, at the end of the Season 5 finale, Sam and Cassie were preparing to start the next chapter in their lives. Then we visited their next chapter briefly with the October movie.

Tonight’s episode — Season 6 Episode 1 — is called “The Anniversary.” The description reads: “Cassie and Sam prepare to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Cassie welcomes Grey House guest Joy, who seems to be spying on the Merriwicks.”

The cast listed for tonight’s episode include:

Catherine Bell (Cassie)

James Denton (Sam)

Sarah Power (Abigail)

Catherine Disher (Martha)

Peter MacNeill (George)

Kylee Evans (Stephanie)

Rhys Matthew Bond (Nick)

Marc Bendavid (Mayor Donovan Davenport)

Scott Cavalheiro (Adam)

Paula Boudreau (Dotty)

Katherine Barrell (Joy)

Courtney Deelen (Lisa Gold)

Andy Yu (Mr. Vandercleef)

Jhene Erwin (Saleswoman)

The Schedule for Upcoming Episodes, Including Titles & Descriptions

Minor spoilers for the rest of the season are below.

Here are the episode titles and descriptions for more upcoming episodes after tonight.

Season 6 Episode 2 is called “The Chilli” and it airs on May 10. The description reads: “Cassie helps Joy mark her mother’s birthday by planting a tree and discovers a time capsule that Grace buried years ago. Sam competes against Middleton favorites in a chili cook-off. Stars Catherine Bell and James Denton.”

Season 6 Episode 3 is called “The Clock” and it airs on May 17. The description reads: “Cassie, Abigail and Joy browse an estate sale, where Joy hopes to find a clock for Martha’s renovation. Stephanie’s ex-husband, Wes, comes to town to pack up their shared cabin.”

Season 6 Episode 4 is called “The Dinner” and it airs May 24. The description reads: “Martha fills in as the local Dear Debbie advice columnist, getting an anonymous letter that adds intrigue during a progressive dinner attended by all of our Middleton couples.”

Season 6 Episode 5 is called “The Mandala” and it airs May 31. The description reads: “Cassie pursues a temporary art history professorship while Sam diagnoses Adam. Abigail and Donovan realize that the missing diamond from the Middleton treasure may help break the curse.”

This is as far as we know for the upcoming season, but it sounds like it’s going to be great.

