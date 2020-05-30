How to Watch Woodley vs Burns Fight Online Without Cable

Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley (19-4-1) squares off in a welterweight showdown against Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns (18-3) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Woodley vs Burns Preview

Woodley hasn’t fought since losing his welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March of 2019, but he doesn’t seem too concerned with shaking off any rust, nor is he worried about proving anything to anyone.

“I don’t have to prove anything, to be honest,” Woodley said this week. “I think my resume speaks for itself. This is more just my chance to execute. It’s not that I have lacked the skills, lacked the experience or the preparation, it’s just a time where I feel more committed and sharp. I want to go out there without even thinking and just be free and execute. I’m not applying any additional pressure that I have to do anything spectacular. I think if I fight to my ability, I’m going to do something spectacular anyway.”

Burns has won his last five fights, including wins against Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson and Demian Maia, and he thinks he has the definite edge in this one due to his jiu-jitsu skills.

“I believe I’m a bad matchup for Tyron Woodley,” Burns told MMA Fighting in a recent interview. “I think I have power in my hands, same as he does. I believe I can stand up. I can defend his takedowns, and even if he does take me down, it’s not going to be easy. But if he does take me down, he’s in my world. A lot of you haven’t seen much but you saw some with Demian [Maia], the guy that puts everybody on the floor and takes the back or puts everybody on the floor and takes control, he did that on me and I was just out quick. I have my jiu-jitsu, and I’m very comfortable with my jiu-jitsu.”

Burns also thinks that his more recent bouts give him an advantage.

“My last fight was in March. His last fight was in March 2019, and he got his ass whooped. I fought in March and I won. I’m younger. I’m hungry. I’m fighting the best in the world. I train with the best in the world. I’m very confident right now.”

Woodley has responded to each of his three previous losses by winning the following bout, so perhaps Burns shouldn’t feel too confident.

Other bouts included in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night include: